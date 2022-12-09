Read full article on original website
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
Enhanced Cell Therapy Gets Fast Track Designation for HPV16+ Solid Tumors
Two of 4 evaluable patients showed stable disease in data presented at ESMO-IO 2022. SQZ Biotechnologies’ SQZ-eAPC-HPV, an investigational cell therapy intended to treat patients with HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. SQZ-eAPC-HPV is based on the company’s second-generation Enhanced...
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – December 7, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
The CEO’s Guide to Navigating Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing
Cell and gene therapies are potential cancer and genetic disease treatments, but inventors encounter obstacles. Long-term partnerships with CDMOs may help life science businesses provide life-changing therapies to patients. Gene treatments include injecting a healthy form of a disease-causing gene into patient cells. Human cells are transplanted for cell and...
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Revolutionary gene therapy offers hope for untreatable cancers
Scientists in the UK have used a revolutionary new type of gene therapy to treat a young patient with relapsed T-cell leukaemia. The administration of the technique – a world first – has raised hopes it could soon help to tackle other childhood cancers and serious diseases. Alyssa,...
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
Possible Cancer Treatment Breakthrough
An experimental vaccine combination could be a big step forward in cancer treatment.
Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s
About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
Short-Term Memory Can Be Improved With Non-Invasive Laser Light Therapy Pointed at Human Brains
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory, according to a new study. Scientists demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term memory in people by 10%, and even up to 25 percent. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the...
Beti-Cel Confers Durable Efficacy, Improved Quality of Life in Beta-Thalassemia
100% of patients who achieved transfusion independence reported an overall benefit from treatment. bluebird bio’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; Zynteglo), a gene therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) has demonstrated curative potential, a favorable safety profile, and improvements in patient-reported quality of life (QoL) in 2 analyses from several studies which were presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held December 10-12, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.1-3.
Trial compares therapies for reducing cardiovascular risk among people with rheumatoid arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease, with studies indicating an approximate 50 percent increase in risk of CV events such as heart attack and stroke. Some immunomodulators—drugs that decrease inflammation—have been shown to reduce CV risk in the general population. Researchers from...
Aimee C. Talleur, MD, on Predicting Response and Toxicity to Cell Therapy
The assistant member of the bone marrow transplant department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed the session she moderated at the ASH 2022 annual meeting. “[The session] looked at novel predictors of both response and toxicity to [CAR T-cell] therapies. This is an area with a lot of research going on, we know that these CAR T-cell products can have remarkable impact on making oncologic diseases go away, at least in the short term. But we also know that for some patients, it doesn't work. It doesn't last, and some get really sick. And so, there's a lot of work going into trying to figure out how we can know who that patient is ahead of time, to better guide our therapies and our management.”
Pilot trial sees tumors shrink or disappear in 78% of patients
A small pilot trial involving patients with lymphoma of the brain and/or spinal cord has shown that CAR-T-cell therapy known as axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) can be a viable treatment option for patients who often have little hope, according to a press release by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators published on Sunday. “For many patients with lymphoma of the central nervous system, there aren’t great treatment options,” said Dana-Farber’s Caron Jacobson, MD, MMSc, who led the trial.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
‘New lease on life’: Bone marrow cancer therapy successful in 73% of patients
There’s a promising new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells. It has thus far been successful in as many as 73 percent of patients in two clinical trials, according to a report released by researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
