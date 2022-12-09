The assistant member of the bone marrow transplant department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed the session she moderated at the ASH 2022 annual meeting. “[The session] looked at novel predictors of both response and toxicity to [CAR T-cell] therapies. This is an area with a lot of research going on, we know that these CAR T-cell products can have remarkable impact on making oncologic diseases go away, at least in the short term. But we also know that for some patients, it doesn't work. It doesn't last, and some get really sick. And so, there's a lot of work going into trying to figure out how we can know who that patient is ahead of time, to better guide our therapies and our management.”

