ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Garcia Releases Statement On House Passage Of NDAA

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2MCR_0jdZAXLV00

Representative Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, voted in favor of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House Thursday.

Garcia said the following after the passage of this legislation:

“While not perfect, I voted in support of the FY2023 NDAA which will fund critical weapons programs to support our military and stay ahead of an aggressive China. This legislation did not go far enough to provide adequate pay and benefits for our troops, but this bill is still good for our country and our district in the long-term,” Garcia said. “The NDAA will directly impact our community, bringing jobs and development to our district and the defense sector. I am also encouraged by the bill’s termination of the COVID vaccine mandate for military servicemembers. This mandate was unconstitutional from the start and led to many discharges for heroic servicemembers in our military. I am also proud to have secured an earmark that will support the College of the Canyons with $2 million for training critical skillsets for those entering the aerospace and defense sector in our district.”

The FY2023 NDAA includes funding for several programs that is set to bring jobs and billions of dollars in economic impact to the district. The following was included in the bill:

  • $20,170,000 for the U-2 Dragon program
  • $584,192,000 to fund three MQ-4 Tritons
  • $1,786,596,000 in funding for the B-21 Raider program
  • $3,614,290,000 for the GBSD program
  • $756,865,000 for eight F/A-18 strike fighter jets
  • $524,661,000 for thirty-five Apache helicopters
  • Funding for thirty-eight F-35 planes
  • Full funding for critical classified programs

Congressman Garcia continues to be outspoken in support of a military servicemember pay raise, necessary to make the equivalent of at least $15 an hour ($31,200 annually). The FY2023 NDAA includes a 4.6 percent pay raise for the military, however this raise is meager considering the current 8 percent inflationary rate, according to Garcia.

“There is still work to be done to address the strike-fighter shortfall, provide servicemembers the pay and benefits they deserve and reinstate the pay and benefits for all those discharged from the military for refusing to receive the COVID vaccine. However, the programs funded in this bill are critical to our collective and national security, which led to my support of the legislation,” said Garcia.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jdZAXLV00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate

A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about $45 billion more for...
Salina Post

Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military

Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal

As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
New York Post

US Reps question timing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest

A bipartisan duo of lawmakers Monday night questioned the wisdom of arresting disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried the day before he was set to testify before Congress about the collapse of his FTX exchange. The 30-year-old FTX founder was nabbed by authorities in The Bahamas Monday night after criminal charges were filed against him by US prosecutors. But Bankman-Fried’s sudden arrest means the shaggy-haired former billionaire will be exempt from testifying at Tuesday’s House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was among those to criticize the timing of his detainment, tweeting that House Republicans had been “ready to grill him six ways to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Expansion of Fallon Range Training Complex to be included in National Defense Authorization Act

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A plan to expand the U.S. Navy’s Fallon Range Complex will be included in the National Defense Authorization Act for the upcoming fiscal year. Including the project in the annual funding bill was a priority for Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei. The agreement will provide the Fallon Range Training Complex with an additional 558,535 acres for military training.
FALLON, NV
CBS News

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
The Center Square

Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences.
HAWAII STATE
newsnationnow.com

Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed

(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
ALABAMA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
950
Followers
393
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy