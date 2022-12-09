Police are seeking two suspects in the daylight robbery of a teenager who was standing near a bus stop on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills on Nov. 14. According to the NYPD, the crime took place at about 3:10 p.m. in front of a restaurant at 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., which is next door to the North Forest Park Library and three blocks from a campus that houses three New York City public schools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO