School of Law receives grant to study bar exam preparation
Brian Sites, associate director of the Academic Achievement Program at the University of Miami School of Law, has always been fascinated with how technology impacts the teaching and the study of law. The interest stems from his days as a law student at Florida State University. When graduating in 2007,...
Your ’Cane Biz Holiday Gift Guide
This holiday season we invite you to create a truly unforgettable year with help from these businesses owned and operated by fellow ’Canes. Happy holidays and happy shopping!. Stocking stuffers. For your holiday stockings hung by the chimney with care…. Caneswear — Caneswear, founded by Ken J. Graff, B.B.A....
Miami Herbert enters the metaverse
Immersive experiences via the metaverse, where people can meet through avatars in a virtual environment, are no longer exclusive to online gamers and they are growing in popularity. Tech giants like Meta and Microsoft are betting on people spending more time in virtual environments—the metaverse is predicted to become an $800 billion industry in 2024—and so is the University of Miami Patti and Allan Business School.
Winter Wonderful: A Magical Event That Inspires Changing Kids' Lives in South Florida Through the Transformative Power of Music
Hosted at the JW Marriott Marquis on December 4, the Winter Wonderful annual gala benefited the Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program. This program enriches the education of underserved youth through unique and innovative music education programming while providing opportunities for Frost School of Music students to develop their teaching and community engagement skills. MusicReach takes place at the University of Miami's Coral Gables campus and various public schools and youth centers throughout Miami-Dade County, encouraging students to stay in school and pursue a college degree.
Students view South Florida park through a different lens
Point, focus, capture, and cleanup. For a group of University of Miami students taking “Introduction to Digital Photography,” not only did they learn the art of digital photography but also the importance of caring for the environment. As part of the fall semester course taught by Jeff Larson,...
5 things you need to know this week
Take your leadership skills to the next level. The Essentials of Leadership program provides University of Miami leaders with the opportunities, resources, and support to develop their skills. Participants will engage in experiential learning, hands-on activities, discussions, networking, and more. Learn more about the program and how to register. Spread...
