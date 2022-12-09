Read full article on original website
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
millermedianow.org
Teaching Teen: Explore the life of Mackenna Johnson, a teenager enrolled in Ball State University
You hear outdated, dark green lockers slamming and wet sneakers squeaking against the linoleum floor. Next thing you know, you’re staring at a bright screen in your bed, listening to your professor’s muffled voice over Zoom. Now you’re chasing after a six year old runaway, making sure each child leaves with their corresponding parent. Immediately after that, you’re at the forefront of an upscale eatery, finishing up the last of your homework in between each customer. School, college, teaching internship, and work; such is a regular day for NHS junior Mackenna Johnson.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WTHI
"I don't know how we're going to make it" Income taxes to rise in two Indiana counties. Here's which Wabash Valley County is seeing an increase
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Income taxes are going up in one Wabash Valley County. This has many workers here concerned. People who work in Greene County like Cheryl Harris and Patty Riordan are concerned with income taxes rising. They say they want to know where their money is going.
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent dietitian shares recipes for heart-healthy holiday cooking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is stuffed with wonderful food, but for people following a heart-healthy diet, it can be hard to find recipes that are both delicious and health-conscious. Adriane Geesaman, a registered dietitian with the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
korncountry.com
Two Franklin business-owners receive Hoosier Hospitality Awards
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several Hoosiers were honored at the 2022 Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) with the Hoosier Hospitality Awards, including two Franklin businesses. The awards, presented to Cory O’Sullivan and Debi Pierson, recognize outstanding customer service and dedication to the community. O’Sullivan owns two businesses in Franklin,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
Perry Township school board unanimously votes to end school choice in district
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School Board voted on a plan to reshape schools in the district Monday night. The board gave unanimous support for the proposal, but that was hardly the case among parents who spoke out against eliminating school choice before the board voted. Superintendent Patrick Mapes...
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
korncountry.com
Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market
Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
68 Animals adopted during IACS adoption event, over 90 animals still need homes
IACS announced today that 68 animals were adopted at its “Sweater Weather” event as part of the Best Friends National Adoption weekend, but over 90 animals still need homes.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
