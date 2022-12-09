ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another pupil dies of Strep A infection as experts warn parents to be on the lookout for signs of the deadly bug

By Terri-Ann Williams
 3 days ago

ANOTHER child has died of group Strep A, with experts warning parents to be vigilant.

It comes after the Government yesterday revealed that 15 children have died in the outbreak since September.

Experts have urged parents to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms Credit: Getty

It's not yet clear if the 12-year-old secondary school pupil in Brighton is part of that toll.

The youngster was a pupil at Hove Park School in Nevill Road.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency and Brighton and Hove City Council are working with the school to provide advice on all necessary public health actions and that accurate information is shared with the school community.

Dr Rachael Hornigold, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South East, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a young child, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community.

“Infection with Group A Streptococcus bacterium usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing. In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren’t normally found, which can be serious.

“We will implement public health actions including advice to the city council and school community.”

Alistair Hill, director of public health at Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Hove Park School following the death of a pupil who attended the school.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the whole school community who will all be deeply affected by the very tragic loss of this young child, and we are providing our support to them at this incredibly sad time. While we cannot comment on individual cases, we ask that the privacy of the family is respected

“As a precaution, we have also been working closely with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

“I would stress that contracting iGAS disease from another person is very rare. Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal infections remain well and symptom-free – and therefore there is no reason for children to be kept home if well. However, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell please contact NHS 111.”

Hove Park School, the UKHSA and the University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust were approached for comment.

Ayo Jackson
3d ago

When I was a kid, I got strep so much they took my tonsils out. I was never anywhere near death...what is the variant causing it to be so deadly. Over here in America, it is take the antibiotics and you're fine.

Sue Carroll
2d ago

Parents are on the look out but there's nothing they( parents) can do when their doctor or hospital sends the child home multiple times and then " when it's too late" they admit them for strep. in everyone of these stories the parents have taken their child to the doctors multiple times just to be sent home. Maybe the DOCTORS need to know what to look for!

Valerie Pavlov
3d ago

Had Mono and strep when I was 16. It almost killed me. I was very sick for 7 months straight!!! Had a fever that long too. Most if that 7 months I don't even remember other then I wanted to just die. By the grace of God I made it. Took years to get my strength up. I had to take a full year off of school to recover. Wanted to add that they also found a unknown something in my blood work that they didn't know what it was and never did figure out what it was. I got sick from the night before fell in a river and water got in my mouth whe. I almost drowned. Took less then 12 hours before all hell broke loose. I'm lucky to be alive. I was never the same afterwards. Many autoimmune problems in my body.

