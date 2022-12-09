“Too Much Change”: Baltimore City Public Schools Grapples With A Post-Pandemic Mental Health Crisis

Read full article on original website
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone Records
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
foxbaltimore.com
Why are kids so sick right now? 'Tripledemic' putting stress on Maryland families
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Its being called the “tripledemic.”. “Its that perfect combination of three viruses co-existing at the same time,” said Dr. Theresa Nguyen, Interim Pediatrics Chair at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC). Right now COVID-19, flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are the main...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools pays back $350k for Augusta Fells 'ghost students', more expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools is being forced by the state to return hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by taxpayers to educate students who were not in school. In March 2021, Project Baltimore first broke the story exposing a scheme to change grades and inflate enrollment...
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
Wbaltv.com
Tendea Family's community event asks tough question: 'Do we leave or change?'
The Tendea Family has been a force in the community for years. They work to cultivate pride in communities and show young people how they can make a difference. They say the only way they can make a change is if they work together. Sunday, inside the Eubie Blake Center, the Tendea Family rallied together concerned Baltimoreans.
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
blocbyblocknews.com
Report: Baltimore Kids Barred From Accessing Mental Health Care Due To Language Barriers
Language barriers are preventing kids from immigrant families from accessing necessary mental health care, according to a report released Wednesday by two Baltimore-based social justice groups, Maya Lora reports for the Baltimore Sun. What are the details of the report?. Though the Affordable Care Act requires free access to translation...
New plan for BCPSS students gives them 3 snow days, the rest are virtual
When the weather outside is frightful will your kid's days off be delightful? The Baltimore City Public School Board held their last meeting of the year and voted on a new plan for snow days.
Baltimore city school board to vote on new plan for 'snow days'
The Baltimore City Public School Board will vote Tuesday night on new rules for dealing with severe weather.
Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one area of Northwest Baltimore.Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in and around the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.The topic:...
umaryland.edu
University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches New Maryland Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND)
New Institute Will Leverage UMSOM’s Nationally Renowned Neuroscientists to Focus on Fundamental Discovery, Ultimately Improving Patient Care in Neurological Disorders. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, has announced plans to launch a new neuroscience institute that will accelerate translational research of the brain by facilitating interaction between basic and clinical scientists and enhancing collaborative research across the UMSOM and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) campus.
Nottingham MD
Pine Grove Middle School teacher raises eyebrows after bragging about ‘indoctrinating’ students on TikTok
CARNEY, MD—One local teacher is making national headlines after posting a video to social media that is raising eyebrows. In the video, teacher Alexa Sciuto celebrates “indoctrinating” students while dancing in a post on TikTok. “Put the taxes in the bag,” the Pine Grove Middle School teacher’s...
Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
kentchamber.org
Two Physician Offices Relocating from Philosopher’s Terrace to UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Due to renovation and expansion projects now under way at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, the offices of UM Shore Medical Group providers in Pulmonology and Urology will be relocated. Effective Monday, December 19, 2022, Fernando DeLeon, MD, and Christopher Parry, DO, will see patients in the hospital’s new...
whatsupmag.com
Luminis Health AAMC Named 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
Annapolis, MD - Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is proud to welcome another bundle of joy, in the form of great news. U.S. News & World Report has named LHAAMC as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County hiking, biking loop dedicated to late public servant
EDGEMERE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
baltimorebrew.com
Ex-city purchasing agent allowed ambulance company to add $3.5 million in fees, Inspector General finds
Former purchasing agent Erin Smyth allegedly approved a billing increase that was not submitted or approved by the Board of Estimates. A former city purchasing agent approved a price increase – without Board of Estimates approval – that so far has added $3.5 million to the coffers of an ambulance company that provides non-emergency transport for Medicaid clients, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming noted in a report issued today.
