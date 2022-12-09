ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
New York Post

British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base

WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
The Independent

Couple left dead baby in kimchi container for three years, South Korean police say

A couple in South Korea was arrested after being accused of hiding their dead infant in a plastic kimchi container for three years.Police in Pocheon, Gyeonggi province are investigating the parents of the 15-month-old infant, whose body was kept in a container measuring 35cm long, 24cm wide and 17cm tall, for three years after it died.The Korea Herald newspaper reported that the 34-year-old mother of the baby was suspected of having left the infant to die at the couple’s home, while the father, 29, was in prison.After the infant died, she allegedly kept the body at home and when the...

