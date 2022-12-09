Read full article on original website
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
With tension rising in the Pacific, US special operators have a new goal: Creating 'multiple dilemmas' for China
The "placement, access, and influence" of US special operators are "extremely powerful" for countering aggression, SOCOM's top general says.
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Couple left dead baby in kimchi container for three years, South Korean police say
A couple in South Korea was arrested after being accused of hiding their dead infant in a plastic kimchi container for three years.Police in Pocheon, Gyeonggi province are investigating the parents of the 15-month-old infant, whose body was kept in a container measuring 35cm long, 24cm wide and 17cm tall, for three years after it died.The Korea Herald newspaper reported that the 34-year-old mother of the baby was suspected of having left the infant to die at the couple’s home, while the father, 29, was in prison.After the infant died, she allegedly kept the body at home and when the...
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
U.S. to boost Taiwan's stretched air force with $428 million in spare parts
TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts for Taiwan to help its air force, which is strained from repeatedly intercepting Chinese jets operating close to the island.
