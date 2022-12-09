Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
1 Florida City Ranks Among The 20 Best Cities In America
Clever dove into data to determine the best cities in the country, and a popular Florida destination made the cut.
fox35orlando.com
Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
Mystery Discovery on Daytona Beach Has People Puzzled
We can't help but wonder what this is.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Looking to Fill Dozens of Job Openings
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (GICF) has dozens of job opportunities available for anyone looking for a job this holiday season – and beyond – as it sees more demand from shoppers at its local stores. The organization has entry-level to managerial-level openings that range across different sectors, including retail, warehouse, transportation and safety.
orangeobserver.com
Disney project will add more than 1,300 units
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
fox35orlando.com
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
995qyk.com
5 Florida Restaurants Make Yelp’s 2022 Best In U.S. List
You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
Jennifer Kesse: Investigation into Orlando woman’s disappearance turned over to FDLE
ORLANDO, Fla. — The investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse more than 16 years ago has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Kesse’s family said FDLE’s cold case unit will take over and essentially restart the investigation into the Orlando woman’s 2006 disappearance from the beginning.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long. Coastal showers are possible on Wednesday before a line of storms is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The main threats will include 60-plus mph winds and an isolated tornado. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Thursday a Weather Impact Day.
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
kennythepirate.com
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
Comments / 0