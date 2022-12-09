ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

fox35orlando.com

Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Looking to Fill Dozens of Job Openings

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (GICF) has dozens of job opportunities available for anyone looking for a job this holiday season – and beyond – as it sees more demand from shoppers at its local stores. The organization has entry-level to managerial-level openings that range across different sectors, including retail, warehouse, transportation and safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Disney project will add more than 1,300 units

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

5 Florida Restaurants Make Yelp’s 2022 Best In U.S. List

You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long. Coastal showers are possible on Wednesday before a line of storms is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The main threats will include 60-plus mph winds and an isolated tornado. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Thursday a Weather Impact Day.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
kennythepirate.com

Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers

Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
ORLANDO, FL

