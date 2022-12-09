You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO