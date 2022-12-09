ROHNERT PARK—The Chico State men's basketball team hoisted 35 of its 58 field goal attempts from behind the 3-point arc Saturday in its afternoon contest with Sonoma State, but the real story was what was going on underneath the basket. The host Seawolves had their way in the lane throughout the entire game, scoring 36 points in the paint and outrebounding the Wildcats by a hefty 44-27 margin on the way to a 78-69 victory at the Wolves' Den in Rohnert Park.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO