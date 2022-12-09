ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

chicowildcats.com

Seawolves dominate the paint, Wildcats fall to Sonoma State

ROHNERT PARK—The Chico State men's basketball team hoisted 35 of its 58 field goal attempts from behind the 3-point arc Saturday in its afternoon contest with Sonoma State, but the real story was what was going on underneath the basket. The host Seawolves had their way in the lane throughout the entire game, scoring 36 points in the paint and outrebounding the Wildcats by a hefty 44-27 margin on the way to a 78-69 victory at the Wolves' Den in Rohnert Park.
CHICO, CA
sfstandard.com

Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity

Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
humboldtsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Another exciting day of action for local teams

The Fortuna Huskies enjoyed a statement win at the Arcata tournament on Friday night, knocking off the host school for the first time in four years. The Huskies won 69-49 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will play Piner after the Prospectors defeated McKinleyville 68-52 in the other semifinal earlier in the evening.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted

Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022

Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week

CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
kymkemp.com

Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
EUREKA, CA

