chicowildcats.com
Seawolves dominate the paint, Wildcats fall to Sonoma State
ROHNERT PARK—The Chico State men's basketball team hoisted 35 of its 58 field goal attempts from behind the 3-point arc Saturday in its afternoon contest with Sonoma State, but the real story was what was going on underneath the basket. The host Seawolves had their way in the lane throughout the entire game, scoring 36 points in the paint and outrebounding the Wildcats by a hefty 44-27 margin on the way to a 78-69 victory at the Wolves' Den in Rohnert Park.
sfstandard.com
Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity
Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
humboldtsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Another exciting day of action for local teams
The Fortuna Huskies enjoyed a statement win at the Arcata tournament on Friday night, knocking off the host school for the first time in four years. The Huskies won 69-49 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will play Piner after the Prospectors defeated McKinleyville 68-52 in the other semifinal earlier in the evening.
actionnewsnow.com
History Made: Orland Football beats Shafter for first-ever state title, finishes season 15-0
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is state champions for the first time in program history!. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 in the Division 5A State Title game. Not only is this Orland Football's first state championship, but the team also finished the season undefeated. The Trojans' 15-0 record is the best in the entire state.
footballscoop.com
Video: Heated high school head coach calls out CIF after state title game
After a playoff run filled with exciting finishes, Jerald Pierucci and his Shafter HS (CA) team faced Orland (CA) in the state title game over the weekend with Orland hosting the game. Most states hold their state title games at neutral sites, whether that be in an NFL stadium or...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE suggests that people stay home and off of the roads due to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Units says that they have been receiving multiple reports of power lines and trees down all across Butte County on Saturday. One such incident occurred on Middle Libby Road at Ramada Lane in Paradise, a large branch broke off and is blocking traffic.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Reopened] Northbound 101 Completely Shut Down; Driver Trapped After Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Loleta
About 6 p.m., a tree fell onto a vehicle on Hwy 101 just north of the Bear River exit. Northbound 101 is completely blocked. Three vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page. One person is trapped and more may be injured according to first reports.
actionnewsnow.com
Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week
CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
kymkemp.com
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Farm Donates Two Pigs to Feed Vulnerable Community Members
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program (SWAP) is helping feed our most vulnerable community members this holiday season by donating pigs raised at the program’s farm to two local non-profit organizations. The donation of two...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
kymkemp.com
Fisher Road – No River Access? Letter to the Editor Worried About Proposed Changes
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Have you have ever experienced the beautiful Wild & Scenic Van Duzen River...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
