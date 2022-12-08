ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

2-million-year-old DNA found in record-breaking discovery

Scientists have once again broken a record, this time for the world’s oldest DNA. And we aren’t talking about a small record break here, either. This new record actually breaks the old one by around one million years, opening up what scientists are calling a “game-changing” chapter in the history of evolution on Earth.
Outsider.com

Scientists Paint a Picture of Life 2 Million Years Ago Using Oldest Known DNA Discovery

Known worldwide as “the land of the midnight sun,” the sun remains high in the Greenland sky throughout the entire summer, the country bathed in golden light for weeks on end. The literal endless days of summer make the country sound like a warm, possibly even tropical, place. In reality, however, the Greenland of today is a polar desert, its icy landscape covered in snow and enormous icebergs – but it wasn’t always that way.
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Garden of Eden Located Today?

Painting depicting the Garden of EdenPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Everything that we see with our eyes was made in six days, yet at least on Earth, many things that are listed in ancient texts are absent. The existence of the Garden of Eden has been the subject of a protracted argument for many years. The first three rivers that flow out of Eden's Garden are commonly known, but the fourth and Eden's exact locations are still a mystery.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The Independent

Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery

Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Ingram Atkinson

After taking a peaceful nap, woman gets struck by 4 billion-year old meteorite

Ann Hodges being examined for the bruise sustained from the falling Sylacauga meteorite in 1954Photo byDirect: The Smithsonian Magazine; WP:NFCC#4. During a peaceful nap on her sofa on November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old American woman named Ann Hodges from the United States awoke to find the room filled with smoke and what appeared to be a sizable hole in the ceiling. She had been enjoying a cozy nap at home. When she noticed the rock, she immediately worried that perhaps the chimney had fallen.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.

