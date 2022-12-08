Read full article on original website
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
2-million-year-old DNA found in record-breaking discovery
Scientists have once again broken a record, this time for the world’s oldest DNA. And we aren’t talking about a small record break here, either. This new record actually breaks the old one by around one million years, opening up what scientists are calling a “game-changing” chapter in the history of evolution on Earth.
200-Million-Year-Old Lizard Fossil Found in Cupboard Changes Everything Scientists Know About Reptiles
Recently, fossilized remains of a 200-million-year-old lizard were found in a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London. Now, it’s changed what archaeologists initially believed about the lizard’s origin. The lizard, also known as Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, has jaws with razor-sharp teeth. They were great at capturing...
Ancient ‘cooked bone mystery’ that’s 300 million years old finally solved by scientists
SCIENTISTS may have finally solved the mystery behind a collection of ancient, mangled bones found in Ireland, new research has shown. The bones were uncovered in a coal seam known as the "Jarrow Assemblage" in County Kilkenny, southern Ireland, in 1866. Believed to be around 300 million years old, the...
Scientists Paint a Picture of Life 2 Million Years Ago Using Oldest Known DNA Discovery
Known worldwide as “the land of the midnight sun,” the sun remains high in the Greenland sky throughout the entire summer, the country bathed in golden light for weeks on end. The literal endless days of summer make the country sound like a warm, possibly even tropical, place. In reality, however, the Greenland of today is a polar desert, its icy landscape covered in snow and enormous icebergs – but it wasn’t always that way.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
A retired school teacher holds the Guinness Record because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman
Image of Cave menPhoto byDavid S. Soriano; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Adrian Targett is in the Guinness Book of World Records because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman nicknamed the Cheddar Man.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Where Is the Garden of Eden Located Today?
Painting depicting the Garden of EdenPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Everything that we see with our eyes was made in six days, yet at least on Earth, many things that are listed in ancient texts are absent. The existence of the Garden of Eden has been the subject of a protracted argument for many years. The first three rivers that flow out of Eden's Garden are commonly known, but the fourth and Eden's exact locations are still a mystery.
‘Toy’ spotted on school trip turns out to be 3,000-year-old find, Israeli experts say
The blue-green artifact is linked to ancient Egypt, archaeologists said.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Over 100 mummies and a pyramid of a queen discovered near King Tut’s tomb
The queen’s identity is a mystery for now.
Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery
Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
After taking a peaceful nap, woman gets struck by 4 billion-year old meteorite
Ann Hodges being examined for the bruise sustained from the falling Sylacauga meteorite in 1954Photo byDirect: The Smithsonian Magazine; WP:NFCC#4. During a peaceful nap on her sofa on November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old American woman named Ann Hodges from the United States awoke to find the room filled with smoke and what appeared to be a sizable hole in the ceiling. She had been enjoying a cozy nap at home. When she noticed the rock, she immediately worried that perhaps the chimney had fallen.
Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war
A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III
A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
