A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions
According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Whiteout conditions could impact travel Tuesday
Parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado will be impacted by blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.
