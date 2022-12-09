ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Motley Fool

Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?

Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

The age you file for Social Security will directly impact your benefit amount. Delaying benefits will result in larger checks, but it's not always the best strategy. In some cases, claiming early could help you collect more over a lifetime. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
moneytalksnews.com

Your Guide to Alternative Investments

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. In this week’s podcast, we’re talking about alternative investments. If you’re like most people, stocks, bonds and savings accounts are the foundation of your investments. Nothing wrong with that: All three are important for a comfortable, secure retirement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox17

How to become a millionaire by the time you retire

Many retirement experts recommend saving 10 times your current salary before retirement, and then planning to live on 80% of your current income upon retirement. So by this math, if you make $100,000 a year, you should try to save $1 million. But who knows how to become a millionaire by age 65?
marketplace.org

Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts

Robinhood, the online trading platform popular among younger stock and crypto traders, said this week that it’s getting into the retirement account business, allowing customers to sign up for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. This is the same company that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit with the largest...
The Associated Press

New Research from Edelman Financial Engines Explores the Mindset Around Wealth in America Today

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- To better understand how Americans perceive wealth in relation to the world around them, Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) the nation’s top independent wealth planning and investment advisory firm 1, today released findings from a new report titled Everyday Wealth in America. The research explores critical areas at the intersection of life and money and how people form opinions and make decisions relative to their own financial values and goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005200/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
babyboomers.com

Developing a Plan for Getting Out of Debt

So, you’ve made the decision to finally, once and for all, get rid of that debt. Congratulations are in order; that’s a great first step. You had tried it in the past, but in fits and spurts, before realizing that you didn’t really have a feel for what you were doing. You now understand that developing a plan for getting out of debt often calls for a full-on approach that covers a lot of ground. Here are some suggestions.

