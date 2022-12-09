Read full article on original website
Tribes in the Colorado River Basin are fighting for their water. States wish they wouldn’t.
This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arizona
About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
America's Drought-Hit Lakes and Rivers in Sobering Before and After Photos
""The Colorado has been in a drought for the past 22 years now, the most significant drought in 1,200 years," geoscientist Antonia Hadjimichael told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said during a speech at the White House National Tribal Nations Summit. The site, to be designated Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE’ kwa-meh) National Monument, would encompass a rugged and dry triangular-shaped area roughly from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the Mojave National Preserve. The area is mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees and bighorn sheep migration routes. The designation is not final, but the president’s announcement was hailed by Native American tribal representatives, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and conservationists.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m
A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
94kix.com
Hilarious Nasty One-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Pikes Peak
In 2021, Colorado's Pikes Peak welcomed a mind-blowing 23.7 million visitors. The vast majority of them had a great time. A handful, though, felt obligated to leave behind nasty one-star Google reviews of the attraction. Complaints range from too little oxygen, too dirty, no beer at the summit, and if...
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Kari Lake Lost The Arizona Elections & Wyoming's Liz Cheney Threw Major Shade On Twitter
The 2022 Midterm Elections came close in a couple of U.S. states. Arizona's results were still being counted last night but Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was, in the end, elected governor against Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. The Arizona gubernatorial race drew attention, in part, because during Lake's campaign,...
See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives
Rob and Sandi Croft rent wagons and tiny homes on Airbnb at a ranch near Vegas. They say it's a "true cowboy experience" just outside of the city.
Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon
The woman steps back after taking a photo and loses her footing on the rim
The Apache Warrior
Geronimo-was known as a fierce and brave warrior that only legends are made of. Personal tragedy would shape his lifelong hatred for anyone who attempted to subject him or his people. Born to the Bedonkohe tribe of the Chiricahua Apache's in the month of June in 1829, near the headwaters of the Gila River, present day Arizona. There within the mountainous canyons, and scattered valleys, where fields of boundless prairies lie, he would train to be a warrior, shooting the bow, caring for the horses, and learning to make tools. By the time he was ten years old he was hunting and by the age of fourteen, he was being trained for war. He was given the birth name Goyahkla (Goth-lyka) which in Apache means “One who Yawns”. He was not called the name “Geronimo” until much later in his life, after the Mexicans would call out to St. Jerome when faced with him in battle. Geronimo is Jerome in Spanish. After the Mexicans called him that during a battle, the name stuck and afterwards everyone, including the Apache’s, called him by Geronimo.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Arizona
The Grand Canyon, the cactus-filled Sonoran Desert, and the rocky red landscape of the appropriately called Red Rock State Park may all be found in the bright southwestern state of Arizona. There is scenery worthy of any western film, as well as a meteor crater that boggles the mind. There...
A TikTok star hit a golf ball into Grand Canyon. Here’s how much that stunt cost her
“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” That’s what Grand Canyon National Park posted on social media one day after a social media influencer posted a video of herself golfing on the edge of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, east of Mather Point. ...
discoveringmontana.com
17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit
Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
Popular Grand Canyon hiking spot changes racially offensive name
National Park Service says area will be called Havasupai Gardens, to honor tribe removed from the region almost 100 years ago
TikTok Influencer Is Fined After Hitting a Golf Ball Into the Grand Canyon
Sightseers at the Grand Canyon in Arizona July 2, 2021. (John Burcham/The New York Times) Phone cameras were rolling, so the TikTok influencer bent her knees, adjusted her stance and swung her club at a golf ball that had been placed near the edge of a precipice at the Grand Canyon. The ball soared. The club did, too, after it flew out of her hand.
Horse Returns to Utah Family After 8 Years of Running With Wild Mustangs
Dogs might be man’s best friend, but for Utah resident Shane Adams, there was no better companion than his beloved horse, Mongo. The now-40-year-old has had a strong connection with the hoofed mammals ever since his parents gave him his first pony at three years old. So when Adams...
