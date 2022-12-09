CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard and maritime partners were able to locate two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Atrevida II about 213 miles east of Delaware, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The last time the duo spoke with family and friends was on Dec. 3, when they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO