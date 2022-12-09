Read full article on original website
KENS 5
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
KENS 5
Coast Guard locates two men who disappeared on sailboat traveling to Florida
CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard and maritime partners were able to locate two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Atrevida II about 213 miles east of Delaware, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The last time the duo spoke with family and friends was on Dec. 3, when they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
KENS 5
86-year-old Michigan custodian surprised with new tires ahead of winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It’s that time of the year when people are in the giving mood. For one custodian with Jenison Public Schools, that giving spirit meant a big surprise in a moment that was captured on video and is now getting lots of likes on social media.
