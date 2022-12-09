Contributor: Mariela Corrales,Elizabeth Corrales-Acosta,Juan Guillermo Corrales-Riveros. Urinary tract infection (UTI) is considered to be a major problem in pregnant women. It is also one of the most prevalent infections during pregnancy, being diagnosed in as many as 50-60% of all gestations. Therefore, UTI treatment during pregnancy is extremely important and management guidelines have been published worldwide to assist physicians in selecting the right antibiotic for each patient, taking into account the maternal and fetal safety profile. A review of the literature was carried out and all international guidelines giving recommendations about antibiotic treatments for pregnancy-related UTI were selected. The search came back with 13 guidelines from 4 different continents (8 from Europe, 3 from South America, 1 from North America and 1 from Oceania). Our review demonstrated concordance between guidelines with regard to several aspects in the antibiotic treatment of UTI during pregnancy and in the follow-up after treatment. Nonetheless, there are some areas of discordance, as in the case of antenatal screening for bacteriuria and the use of fluoroquinolones in lower or upper UTI. Given the current evidence that we have from international guidelines, they all agree on several key points about antibiotic use.

