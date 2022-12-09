Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Medical News Today
Does emphysema progress after quitting smoking?
Emphysema is an incurable, progressive lung condition that is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). People with emphysema have permanently enlarged lung air spaces, which causes difficulty breathing and coughing with or without mucus. Quitting smoking can help prevent further lung deterioration in any stage of COPD. Smoking.
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
physiciansweekly.com
Characterizing primary care patients with posttraumatic stress disorder using electronic medical records: a retrospective cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Alexander Singer,Leanne Kosowan,Dhasni Muthumuni,Alan Katz,Hasan Zafari,Farhana Zulkernine,J Don Richardson,Morgan Price,Tyler Williamson,John Queenan,Jitender Sareen. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has significant morbidity and economic costs. This study describes the prevalence and characteristics of patients with PTSD using primary care electronic medical record (EMR) data. This retrospective cross-sectional study used EMR data...
Medical News Today
Can smoking cause heart failure?
Smoking can cause heart disease and is a risk factor for heart failure. Current and former smokers have roughly double the risk of heart failure of people who have never smoked. The information above comes from a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Smoking can...
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship Between Intra-Abdominal pressure and microaspiration of gastric contents in critically ill mechanically ventilated patients.
Contributor: Christos Doudakmanis,Rodopi Stamatiou,Aikaterini Makri,Maria Loutsou,Vasiliki Tsolaki,Paschalis Ntolios,Epaminondas Zakynthinos,Demosthenes Makris. The relationship between increased intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) and microaspiration of oro-gastric content in mechanically-ventilated patients has not yet been established. Microaspiration is proposed as one of the causes of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). We aimed to investigate whether mechanically-ventilated patients with increased IAP present evidence of lung microaspiration by assessing pepsin levels in bronchial secretions and evaluated the relationship between pepsin and VAP. 68 mechanically-ventilated patients and 10 control subjects were recruited from an academic ICU in Greece. IAP, pH, pepsin and total protein levels, in bronchial secretions, were assessed within 14 days. Patients underwent assessment for timely VAP diagnosis based on clinical, radiological and laboratory criteria. Pepsin and total protein levels were significantly elevated in patients compared to controls. Pepsin values correlated significantly with IAP (r = 0.61, ***p < 0.001). Multivariate regression analysis showed that IAP was an independent risk factor for increased pepsin values in bronchial secretions [OR95%CI 1.463(1.061-1.620), *p = 0.014]. Pepsin values were higher in patients with VAP, while IAP was independently associated with VAP. There was an indication towards increased VAP in patients with increased pepsin. In conclusion, our results show that pepsin in bronchial secretions may be elevated when IAP is increased, indicating microaspiration and potentially VAP.
physiciansweekly.com
Prior Smoking Exposure Affects Autoimmunity & Airway Eosinophilic Activation in Severe Asthma Patients
The following is a summary of “Impact of former smoking exposure on airway eosinophilic activation and autoimmunity in patients with severe asthma” published in the October 2022 issue of Respiratory by Klein et al. Severe eosinophilic asthma has frequent flare-ups and doesn’t respond as well to steroids. Experiments...
News Channel 3-12
Santa Barbara County Public Health: flu and virus activity ‘pretty high’ ahead of holidays
The CDC reports California has a 'very high' level of flu activity. Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said the level is 'pretty high' countywide. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health: flu and virus activity ‘pretty high’ ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
physiciansweekly.com
Which Antibiotic for Urinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy? A Literature Review of International Guidelines.
Contributor: Mariela Corrales,Elizabeth Corrales-Acosta,Juan Guillermo Corrales-Riveros. Urinary tract infection (UTI) is considered to be a major problem in pregnant women. It is also one of the most prevalent infections during pregnancy, being diagnosed in as many as 50-60% of all gestations. Therefore, UTI treatment during pregnancy is extremely important and management guidelines have been published worldwide to assist physicians in selecting the right antibiotic for each patient, taking into account the maternal and fetal safety profile. A review of the literature was carried out and all international guidelines giving recommendations about antibiotic treatments for pregnancy-related UTI were selected. The search came back with 13 guidelines from 4 different continents (8 from Europe, 3 from South America, 1 from North America and 1 from Oceania). Our review demonstrated concordance between guidelines with regard to several aspects in the antibiotic treatment of UTI during pregnancy and in the follow-up after treatment. Nonetheless, there are some areas of discordance, as in the case of antenatal screening for bacteriuria and the use of fluoroquinolones in lower or upper UTI. Given the current evidence that we have from international guidelines, they all agree on several key points about antibiotic use.
physiciansweekly.com
Effectiveness and persistence of anti-obesity medications (liraglutide 3 mg, lorcaserin, and orlistat) in a real-world primary care setting.
Contributor: Sharon Leventhal-Perek,Michal Shani,Yochai Schonmann. Obesity is a chronic disease with rising prevalence. Guidelines suggest medications for obesity management if lifestyle interventions do not lead to substantial weight loss. Randomized control trials have shown the efficacy of anti-obesity medications in inducing weight loss, but real-world data are lacking. Therefore, our study aims to evaluate anti-obesity medications’ effectiveness in reducing weight and improving cardiometabolic parameters and to assess their persistence in a real-world setting.
Medical News Today
Women and men may receive different advice for heart disease prevention
New research suggests that doctors may treat women and men differently when it comes to preventing heart disease. The analysis shows that men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins compared to women. Women were also 27% more likely to be advised to lose weight and 38% more likely...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
