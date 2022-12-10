The Coziest Adult Onesie Pajamas That Make Festive Holiday Gifts

If you’re at a loss on what gift to get the person on your list who seems to already have everything , pajamas are the way to go. Sure, you may not have been super excited to receive them when you were a kid, but they’re a practical gift for adults that they’ll actually want to use — or in this case, wear.

But the best kind of pajamas to get for someone else is actually the kind you’d typically see babies wear: onesies! Honestly, whoever thought to make adult sizes in this admittedly comfortable loungewear is a genius. Every year for Christmas, I get my mom a new set and she loves them so much she wears them year-round.

They come in a ton of different colors and styles, including the classic holiday staple that is buffalo plaid, and make great matching attire for family movie or game nights if you’re looking to cross multiple gifts off your list.

Below, we rounded up the coziest onesies to buy as gifts for your loved ones this year from stores like Target, J.Crew and Old Navy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Women's Old Navy striped onesie

Featuring a tapered leg and fitted silhouette, this festive onesie is perfect for unwrapping under the tree or lounging around on Christmas Day. It comes in women's sizes XS through 4X and in two other styles: green stripes and a Halloween print, if you or someone you love is still in the spooky spirit. You can buy this striped onesie from Old Navy for around $35. Old Navy

Women's Just Love printed flannel onesie

Feel all the cozy vibes with this soft flannel onesie that also makes a great comfy gift. It has a zipper front and elastic cuffs for a secure fit. It comes in women's sizes XS through XL and in blue plaid, red plaid, white plaid and a leopard heart print. You can buy this printed flannel onesie from Amazon for around $30. Amazon

Gender-neutral TomboyX printed onesie

TomboyX designs clothing and underwear for all bodies and genders, including this fun onesie that comes in a unicorn and snowball print. Plus, it has deep pockets for maximum hand warmth. It's available in sizes XS through 6X. You can buy this printed onesie from TomboyX for around $68. TomboyX

Gender-neutral Old Navy microfleece onesie

Whether you buy this hooded onesie to wear with your own family or you get a whole set for a family on your list, it's guaranteed to be a hit this winter. It comes in sizes XS through XXXXL, with tall sizes available too. Print options include hearts, red buffalo plaid and black buffalo plaid. You can buy this microfleece onesie from Old Navy for around $55. Old Navy

Men's J.Crew waffle onesie

Made of 100% thermal cotton, this button-front onesie is a splurge-worthy gift anyone on your list would be lucky to receive. It comes in men's sizes XS through XXL and in red and green. You can buy this men's waffle onesie from J.Crew for around $75. Men's

Women's Athleta sleep romper

The relaxed, roomy fit of this onesie makes it an ideal option for calm mornings and chilly nights. It features a scoop neck and lightweight waffle texture and a quarter-button front. It comes in women's sizes XXS through 3X and in black and light red. You can buy this sleep romper from Athleta for around $78. Athleta

Women's Frankie & Johnny fleece onesie

This fleece onesie is available in a variety of colors and designs, including blue and white polka dots, pink plaid, leopard print, polar bear print and fair isle print. It comes in women's sizes XS through 2X. You can buy this Frankie & Johnny fleece onesie from Amazon for around $23. Amazon

Women's Hearth and Hand long sleeve onesie

Made of soft cotton with a touch of spandex for a more comfortable fit, this wintertime onesie is as merry as a well-decorated Christmas tree. It features a button-down closure, crew neckline and ribbed cuffs. It comes in women's sizes XS through 4X. You can buy the women's Hearth & Hand long sleeve onesie from Target for around $22. Target

Men's Alexander Del Rossa footed onesie

The ultimate onesie for all things warm and snuggly is this one, which comes with removable feet and a drawstring hoodie. Perfect for relatives and friends who live in cold states, this onesie is made of extra-thick fleece to make cold days more bearable. It comes in men's sizes S through 3XL. You can buy this men's footed onesie from Target for around $50. Target

Unisex MeUndies onesie

Designed with a drawstring hood, tapered cuff legs and a zipper front, this comfy onesie is made of sustainably-sourced beechwood fibers that were spun into a soft yarn. It comes in sizes XS through 4XL and in a variety of styles, including plaid, solid black, solid gray, pizza print, dragon print, rainbow print and polar bear print. You can buy this unisex onesie from MeUndies for around $78. MeUndies

