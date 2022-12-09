ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Future of Ethereum After the Merge

Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
dailycoin.com

Illuvium Overworld Private Beta Launches December 12

Players will now be able to explore the world, obtain resources, engage in different battles, and test out all of the aspects surrounding the game. Illuvium features its own marketplace known as Illuvidex, which will be used to trade all Illuvium-related NFTs in the future. Any player who has access...
dailycoin.com

BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games

BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
dailycoin.com

Justin Sun and Tron Make Big Moves on Binance – Cause for Alarm?

Binance is moving $3 billion Tether from TRON to Ethereum Network. Justin Sun deposited 100 million USDC on Binance. Sun withdrew the funds shortly after. Huge transfers of capital have raised alarms among investors amid growing concerns over stablecoins and centralized exchanges. In the most recent development, Binance and TRON have captured the spotlight.
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinDesk

Gnosis Chain Co-Founder Compares its PoS 'Merge' to Ethereum's Recent Upgrade

Privacy-focused Gnosis Chain executed its own proof-of-stake "merge." Co-founder Martin Köppelmann tweeted that the upgrade was "as boring as the Ethereum Merge." He joins "First Mover" to explain how this merge is different from that of Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake. "In our case, we didn't use proof-of-work previously," Köppelmann said.

