Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say. Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said. A’s future home will be decided in 2023. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM UTC. Time...
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
Where The Old Country Meets Vegas
Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
Make You Hot Cocoa Taste “Bomb”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Hot cocoa bombs are all the craze during the holidays and the secret to them tasting extra delicious is the quality of chocolate used in them. Jillian Lopez is joined by Alicia Serna, owner of Love Chocolate and her daughter Annabelle.
Airbnb to crack down on unauthorized NYE parties in Las Vegas
Airbnb plans to ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the country.
15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV
Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: Where to Dine off the Strip
With at least 300,000 festive vacationers expected to visit, Las Vegas is a popular tourist...
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Is a front license plate required in Nevada?
With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
'Can my HOA do that?': Love them or hate them, they hold the power
More than 69 million Americans —about 20% of the country— live in an area governed by a homeowners association. In Nevada, the percent is higher —about one-third of the housing units, some 500,000 homes, are part of HOAs. Some people love them, some hate them; for some,...
Las Vegas official: Be careful how you heat your home this winter
As temperatures drop and the holidays near, many of us may be looking for ways to cozy up and stay warm. But the National Fire Protection Agency said there are nearly 500 deaths in the U.S. caused by heating fires in their home. Most of these home heating fires takes...
Las Vegas Schools Hire Trappers for 2 Dozen Cats — But Won’t Say Where They Went
The Clark County School District hired a pest control company last month to trap and remove close to two dozen cats from a Las Vegas high school, but officials refuse to say what was to become of the creatures. “Desert Squad Pest and Wildlife will do 1 month of trapping for feral cats underneath the […]
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
Planned apartments would bring downtown Vegas vibe to Westside. Not everyone’s happy.
The 84-unit "Share Downtown Historic Westside" apartments, which is set to break ground this spring and open in 2025, marks the extension of Downtown Las Vegas into the historic neighborhood. The post Planned apartments would bring downtown Vegas vibe to Westside. Not everyone’s happy. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Industry experts predict filmmaking boom in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Industry experts said Las Vegas could see more movies there here as many film projects look to expand outside of Hollywood. “We’re excited to be a part of that story,” Daniel Malleck, Director of Content & Innovation for Vu told 8 News Now. As more filmmakers look to make Las Vegas home, studios like […]
Here’s what topped Google searches in Las Vegas in 2022
The Man Who Paints Rock And Roll
Las Vegas(KLAS)-John Douglas is known as the man who paints Rock and Roll, and he also performs it. John is the current drummer for Aerosmith and his artwork is now on display at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Resort. He joins us on Las Vegas Now to talk about his art and Rock and Roll.
