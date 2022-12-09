ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Jewish Press

Where The Old Country Meets Vegas

Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Make You Hot Cocoa Taste “Bomb”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Hot cocoa bombs are all the craze during the holidays and the secret to them tasting extra delicious is the quality of chocolate used in them. Jillian Lopez is joined by Alicia Serna, owner of Love Chocolate and her daughter Annabelle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV

Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
HENDERSON, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder

Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
LANDER COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Industry experts predict filmmaking boom in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Industry experts said Las Vegas could see more movies there here as many film projects look to expand outside of Hollywood.  “We’re excited to be a part of that story,” Daniel Malleck, Director of Content & Innovation for Vu told 8 News Now.  As more filmmakers look to make Las Vegas home, studios like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Man Who Paints Rock And Roll

Las Vegas(KLAS)-John Douglas is known as the man who paints Rock and Roll, and he also performs it. John is the current drummer for Aerosmith and his artwork is now on display at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Resort. He joins us on Las Vegas Now to talk about his art and Rock and Roll.
LAS VEGAS, NV

