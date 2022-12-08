Read full article on original website
Rain Ending for Now
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will come to and Saturday evening across the southern half of the area. However, clouds will linger tonight and early Sunday. Temperatures will slowly drop with north winds into the 40s. Sunday starts cloudy but there may be a little sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 50s but if we see enough sunshine, temperatures may get closer to 60. A strong storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday night and very early Tuesday.
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, we will have foggy conditions to start the day. We will have a high of 60 with off-and-on showers chances throughout the day. Monday night, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threat. However, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools set to open in fall of 2024, changes in zoning are now being made. Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said they wanted to get this done as early as possible because the longer they wait, the more complicated it will get. They want to create good feeder patterns between the elementary, middle and high schools.
Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wilbarger County are already talking about the nearly $4 billion plant coming to their area. Air Production and The AES Corporation have chosen Wilbarger County to build the largest hydrogen plant ever in the United States. Residents are excited and expect it to do some good.
Coca-Cola brings snow globe photo booth to Market Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages brought a free holiday photo experience for Market Street guests in Wichita Falls Sunday. It allowed guests to create a holiday photo moment inside a life-size snow globe. Wichita Falls residents lined up for the photo before walking into the grocery store or on their way out and some even showed up just for the photoshoot.
Properly packed boxes ship better
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With shipping deadlines fast approaching, it’s important to know how to properly package your gifts to avoid shipping mishaps. When choosing a box it’s best to choose a new box to prevent them from breaking down. “Right now, the best tip I can...
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that we’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, it’s important to consider shipping deadlines if you want your gifts under the tree. This is the busiest season for shipping and carrier companies, and the U.S. Postal Service expects this week to be even busier.
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
BBB warns of holiday package scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With millions of packages delivered each year, the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. BBB officials have some advice to keep you from falling victim to a delivery scam this holiday season:. Phishing:...
MPEC hosting ticket giveaway for Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is hosting a ticket giveaway for the Circque Musica: Holiday Wonderland. Circque Musica is coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum Dec. 21. The MPEC is accepting giveaway entries until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November. Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the...
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
The Bowie Police Department has welcomed a hometown boy to its patrol staff as Esteban Moreno joined the force on Dec. 3. Born in El Paso, the 22-year-old has lived in Colorado, Oklahoma and then to Bowie where his family moved when he was in eighth grade. He is a 2018 graduate of Bowie High School and completed the police academy at Vernon College in Wichita Falls in June.
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
A micro-hospital is coming to Bellevue. Here's what you need to know.
BELLEVUE - A micro-hospital is coming to the Monroe Road area of Bellevue and is expected to open in early 2024. Nutex Health Inc., a Houston-based company, is developing a 21,389-square-foot hospital at 2465 Monroe Road. The ARCON group was selected to contract with Medistar to build it. The hospital...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago. Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy. 18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.
MSU men’s, women’s host St. Mary’s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State basketball hosted St. Mary’s Monday night.
Midwestern State University celebrates commencement ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than six hundred students walked down the aisle each realizing they have achieved their goal to be here for the class of MSU 2022. Each student made sacrifices and life-changing decisions to reach their goal today. Gabriella Pettijohn, president of the MSU Student Government...
