Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

The Colombian will undergo surgery on a knee injury tomorrow according to a report.

Liverpool appear to have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Luis Diaz will be out until March.

That's according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra who has reported that the 25-year-old will undergo knee surgery tomorrow to fix an issue with the lateral collateral ligament.

IMAGO / PA Images

News broke earlier on Friday that Diaz had left Liverpool's Dubai training camp to return to the UK after complaining of some discomfort in his knee and it appears that the worst fears of Reds fans have been realised with the news from Sierra.

Diaz has been out of action since injuring his knee in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates in early October but returned to first-team training this week with eyes on making his comeback when domestic football returns after the World Cup .

This now leaves Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with a huge headache with Diogo Jota also ruled out with a serious calf injury and not expected to return for several weeks.

Unless Liverpool are prepared to dip into the transfer market, it seems likely therefore that Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino, and Darwin Nunez will carry a heavy workload into the new year as Klopp tries to deal with the loss of two of his key players.

