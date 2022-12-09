Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Bay State Carey Division Preview: Wellesley Hopes To Defend; Natick, Framingham Will Challenge

FITCHBURG - They say football is a game of inches. For students, faculty and staff at St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg it's more like a lifeline. "It was very dire. We were inches away from closure in June of 2019. We were told by (the Worcester Archdiocese) if our enrollment dropped below 100 students, they would have to close us instantly," Principal Linda Anderson said. And it did drop below 100, but one Hail Mary no one anticipated was a small group of football players. There are only 25 of them on the team. That's barely enough...

