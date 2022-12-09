Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Bay State Carey Division Preview: Wellesley Hopes To Defend; Natick, Framingham Will Challenge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
hnibnews.com
Connecticut HS Hockey – Nutmeg Conference Preview: Looks Like A Wide-Open Race
EASTERN CT EAGLES (7-12-1) Coach: Randy Craig. While the Eagles will need to replace 65% of the scoring from their Nutmeg Conference championship team, they do have a solid leadership group returning. Senior forwards Gavin Casagrande (10-6-16) and Declan York are back, along with senior defenseman Josh Bertelli. Senior Cam...
hnibnews.com
New Hampshire HS Hockey – Division 2 Team Previews: Dover Ready For Strong Run; Oyster River Has To Reload
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (23-0-0) Coach: Dan Strabone. The Saints were perfect last season after amassing a 23-0-0 record and knocked off Somersworth-Coe Brown in the semis, 6-2, and toppled Portsmouth in the finals, 7-1, to capture their third state title. The team was solid in all phases of the game...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Football team's success helped keep St. Bernard's High School open
FITCHBURG - They say football is a game of inches. For students, faculty and staff at St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg it's more like a lifeline. "It was very dire. We were inches away from closure in June of 2019. We were told by (the Worcester Archdiocese) if our enrollment dropped below 100 students, they would have to close us instantly," Principal Linda Anderson said. And it did drop below 100, but one Hail Mary no one anticipated was a small group of football players. There are only 25 of them on the team. That's barely enough...
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink
Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week. Self-described as the "best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, …
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Skanska and DW White Celebrate Phase 1 Completion for the MBTA South Coast Rail Project
BOSTON–Skanska USA Civil Northeast and Joint Venture partner D.W. White recently celebrated the completion and delivery of Phase 1 of the MBTA’s South Coast Rail Corridor project. Skanska and D.W. White were joined by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO, Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General...
Boston Globe
Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️
Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
caughtindot.com
Local Public School Teacher and Pastor Running for District 3 Boston City Council
Looks like there’s a race for District 3. Joel Richards, a teacher, pastor, and father of two, is throwing his hat in the ring. District 3 is currently represented by Frank Baker. See Press Release Below. Boston, MA- Joel Richards, a Boston Public Schools teacher, a pastor, and a...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
iheart.com
The Dedham, MA "Grinch" resigns after vile attack on Christians.
On Tuesday's show Jim talks about a victory in the fight against Christmas and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a possible interest rate increase. Jim also talks about the latest Twitter files in this Show Wrap Podcast.
