New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

