Binance has been criticised for the quality of its proof of reserves. Mazars say the crypto exchange is 97% collateralised. The collapse of FTX brought a lot of caution around centralised exchanges. The collapse perhaps underlined the idea that no exchange was too big to fail. FTX was the second-largest exchange, valued at least $30 billion by early November. Two weeks later, FTX was under the bridge. Investors now feel exchanges need further scrutiny, especially regarding their proof of reserves.

1 DAY AGO