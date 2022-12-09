A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO