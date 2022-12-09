Read full article on original website
Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found
Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Columbia Waffle House murder suspect heads to trial next April
A Boone County judge schedules a jury trial this morning for a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting in a restaurant parking lot. Leo Robinson, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the March 2021 murder of 51-year-old Reginald Ball. Witnesses told police Robinson and Ball had been arguing at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive when they heard three shots and saw Ball fall to the ground.
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond
The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
