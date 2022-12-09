Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Springfield Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to the Ozarks
The holiday cheer was in the air in downtown Springfield as the annual Christmas parade kicked off. It was a dreary day, but that didn’t stop people from showing up. An annual Springfield holiday tradition that brings the community together. This year’s Christmas parade theme was “Hope for the Holidays.” “It’s really cool that something […]
Cars wait in long line to try new Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger. The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday. “It’s a fairly common thing for there […]
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
iheart.com
City Councilor Has Plan To Suspend The Trash Fee
Springfield Mayoral candidate Justin Hurst says the city should spend about three point seven million dollars in free cash and other unrestricted funds to eliminate the trash fee for next year. The city has about 68 million dollars in unrestricted funds, about 41 million of that from a settlement with...
KYTV
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients
Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
Man accused of power drill attack, pointing rifle at deputies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a man threatening a person with a cordless power drill. David Melvin Bibber, 57, of Springfield, was arrested on Dec. 6 and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of […]
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
Comments / 0