Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)

Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Independence Police searching for known suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead Sunday morning in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue. Police said they received a call for a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were told that someone had been shot inside an apartment at that location. When they arrived, officers found an adult male inside the residence who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Bates County Sheriff’s Shop with a Deputy was a Big Success

On December 9th, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their annual Shop with a Deputy program. This year they invited other first responders to team up with them and enjoy the night of giving back to the kids. There were over 50 children from 40 families that participated. This year, with donations from the community members and other organizations, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office was able to shop with the kids and then also give each family a gift card to help purchase Christmas Dinners.
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
Police: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died in a three-vehicle crash just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. A vehicle was westbound on Interstate 435 in the eastbound lanes approaching Quivira Road, according to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy. The vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karl Wurtenberger of Independence,...
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
