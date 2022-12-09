On December 9th, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their annual Shop with a Deputy program. This year they invited other first responders to team up with them and enjoy the night of giving back to the kids. There were over 50 children from 40 families that participated. This year, with donations from the community members and other organizations, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office was able to shop with the kids and then also give each family a gift card to help purchase Christmas Dinners.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO