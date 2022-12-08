Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
NME
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit
Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Jenna Ortega ‘predicts’ her future as Wednesday Addams in resurfaced clip
Fans have labelled Jenna Ortega a “prophet” after a resurfaced clip shows her predicting her future as Wednesday Addams.Years before Ortega landed her starring role as the titular daughter of Netflix’s Wednesday, an adaptation of 1992 classic The Addams Family, the young actor led her first series on Disney Channel’s three-season comedy Stuck in the Middle. The then 14-year-old Ortega portrayed Harley, the middle child of seven who comes up with creative means to stand out in her crowded household. During an episode from its debut season, Harley’s attempts at scheduling a park day for her family are dashed...
Kate Winslet Says She Was Told to Settle for ‘Fat Girl’ Roles as a Young Actress
Kate Winslet recently opened up about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood. According to People, the actress told The Sunday Times that she was often told she had to settle for "fat girl" roles and was cruelly called "blubber." "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to...
TV tonight: Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton star in agonising drama
I Am Ruth is a brutal story about a social media-obsessed teenager. Plus: Cara Delevingne continues to explore her sexuality. Here’s what to watch this evening
PopSugar
The Deeper Meaning Behind Jenna Ortega's Costumes on Netflix's "Wednesday"
I am a diehard fan of the Addams family and daughter Wednesday in particular. In fact, most of my wardrobe is inspired by the black-clad, macabre, braided-pigtail character. And while there have been many actors to stand in Wednesday's shoes over the decades, Christina Ricci's 1991 portrayal is, arguably, the most iconic to this current generation. Now, Ricci passes the baton to Jenna Ortega, who's done a fabulous job of updating the character of Wednesday for Netflix on the namesake television show that just debuted on the streaming service.
Netflix’s Wednesday faces backlash over Jenna Ortega’s Covid dance scene revelation
Netflix’s series Wednesday has received criticism from fans after Jenna Ortega revealed that she had Covid while filming her featured dance scene. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega’s Wednesday Addams asks her love interest, Xavier (Percy Hynes White), to their school’s Rave’N Dance.As The Cramp’s 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” plays during the night’s event, Wednesday treats Xavier to an eccentric choreographed dance routine. Speaking to NME about the scene – which has since gone viral, even becoming a TikTok trend – Ortega revealed that she had in fact “choreographed that myself”.“I’m not a dancer and...
Stars Who Have Regretted Taking Certain Roles Over the Years: Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum and More
Reconsidering the past? Some actors aren't proud of every project they've been a part of — even the ones that skyrockets their careers. Shailene Woodley scored her big break on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but the experience came with its own issues. After playing teen mother Amy Juergens from 2008 until 2013, […]
Sam Mendes Based ‘Empire of Light’ on His Mother’s Mental Health Issues. Showing Her the Film Was a ‘Big Moment’
Sam Mendes’ buzzy new drama, “Empire of Light,” is a story about a single woman with mental health issues. The script – Mendes’ first solo writing credit – was informed by his mother’s struggles while he was growing up in the U.K. “As the parent of young children myself, you’re always reflecting on how you were parented,” Mendes told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. “Increasingly, my mother’s struggles with mental illness, and her raising me as an only child, seemed heroic. I wanted to write about that.” Mendes says his mother has seen the film, but he didn’t...
'Cheers' star John Ratzenberger returns to Sacred Heart University to play Scrooge
The historic Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at Sacred Heart University is welcoming back a famous alum this week.
Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'
"The emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," Ana de Armas said about Blonde's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe Ana de Armas thinks audiences had trouble realizing her Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde wasn't meant to be a factual biopic. The controversial Netflix movie, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, divided viewers. In a new installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, de Armas, 34, addresses the criticisms. Eddie Redmayne, who was...
I Am Ruth review: Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton star in drama that’s essential viewing for parents of teens
Sorry Kate Winslet, but you can’t just do this to me. I sat down to watch the Oscar winner and queen of Reading star in I Am Ruth, and, two hours later… I’m a broken woman. In Channel 4’s feature-length drama, Winslet plays a mother wracked with worry as her daughter’s mental health disintegrates. What destroyed me wasn’t the way Ruth fulsomely swears out loud when she’s alone in the car, nor how she scuttles into the garden to smoke a secret ciggie when completely exasperated. No, it was the way her voice is always just a little bit...
Jay Leno Opens Up on Burn Accident: ‘My Face Caught On Fire’
Just over a month after the vehicular fire that burned his face, chest, and hands, funnyman Jay Leno opened up about the experience to NBC’s Today and People magazine. In the first of two interviews published Tuesday, the 72-year-old car aficionado explained to Today how he’d been working on a clogged fuel line underneath his 1907 White Steam Car with a friend when “boom, I got a face full of gas.” To People, he said, “I knew how close I was to the pilot light and I thought, ‘Uh oh.’” The pilot light caught a spark and jumped “and my...
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Comments / 0