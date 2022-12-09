ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Kicker 102.5

Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series

Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Deadline

Country Music Superstars Team To Make Magic In ‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Contenders Documentary

Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile.  It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record  While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan.  RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Died Of Colon Cancer Complications

Ronnie Turner’s cause of death has been revealed. The youngest son of rock icon Tina Turner passed away at the age of 62 on Dec. 8 due to complications due to colon cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per Page Six.
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Biker Shorts While Out To Lunch With Lori Harvey & Justine Skye

When it comes to looking good, there’s no downtime for supermodel Hailey Bieber. The Tiffany & Co model, 26, was seen stepping out on Monday, December 12, with pals Lori Harvey, 25, and Justine Skye, 27 for lunch in West Hollywood. In pics, Justin Bieber‘s wife rocked a barely there pair of black biker shorts paired with an oversized, fuzzy zip up pullover in blue and orange sunset tones. She also wore what appeared to be orange and white New Balance sneakers and a green ball cap with a chic pair of brown shades. Her blood red manicure also stood out as a signature Hailey Bieber style flair.
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
