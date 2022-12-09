Read full article on original website
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover
Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Denounces Demolition Of Historic Home Owned By Country Stars In Tennessee: 'We Are Sick Of Seeing History Torn!'
Kid Rock is fighting to preserve Beechwood Hall, the iconic and historic home in Tennessee, from getting demolished by speaking up and making sure to get it into national news headlines. Several country music stars called the hall home, including Hank Williams Sr., Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The 160-year-old...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
KLTV
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Jacksonville native Neal McCoy shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next season. Blake Shelton announced in October of this year that he was leaving the show after coaching...
Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps
There’s no argument that Willie Nelson is country music royalty. Since the ‘60s, the singer and songwriter has kept fans entertained with hits written for everyone from Patsy Cline to Roy Orbinson. Additionally, Willie has nearly 70 studio albums under his belt with various songs that have made the Billboard Top 10.
Country Music Superstars Team To Make Magic In ‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Contenders Documentary
Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile. It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan. RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
CMT
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Died Of Colon Cancer Complications
Ronnie Turner’s cause of death has been revealed. The youngest son of rock icon Tina Turner passed away at the age of 62 on Dec. 8 due to complications due to colon cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per Page Six.
startattle.com
Morgan Myles The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton, Season 22 Live
Morgan Myles performs “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Morgan Myles performs Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Morgan Myles The Voice Live Top 10. Contestant: Morgan...
Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Biker Shorts While Out To Lunch With Lori Harvey & Justine Skye
When it comes to looking good, there’s no downtime for supermodel Hailey Bieber. The Tiffany & Co model, 26, was seen stepping out on Monday, December 12, with pals Lori Harvey, 25, and Justine Skye, 27 for lunch in West Hollywood. In pics, Justin Bieber‘s wife rocked a barely there pair of black biker shorts paired with an oversized, fuzzy zip up pullover in blue and orange sunset tones. She also wore what appeared to be orange and white New Balance sneakers and a green ball cap with a chic pair of brown shades. Her blood red manicure also stood out as a signature Hailey Bieber style flair.
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
