Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
fox2detroit.com
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State's easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. - EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50 on Saturday. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%
fox2detroit.com
Spun Sugar Detroit makes treats with FOX 2
Spun Sugar Detroit made a stop at FOX 2 to show off some of its tasty treats it's offering for the holidays. Learn more at Spunsugardetroit.com.
fox2detroit.com
Comerica Park getting lighting upgrades for amplified experience
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While it's the Detroit Lions making waves in Motor City sports, the Tigers also have some news to unveil. Comerica Park, the home ballpark of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, are getting some major upgrades to its lighting system. The team plans to start the project Monday morning.
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
fox2detroit.com
Preparing Grilled Atlantic blue prawns with Toria from Northville
Toria, located on Main Street in Northville has some big meals ready for those with big appetites. Learn more about their recipe for grilled Atlantic blue prawns on FOX 2 Detroit and check out torianorthville.com for more information.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Superior water levels 'substantially high' after surge in November rain
(FOX 2) - A surge in precipitation over the last month kept Lake Superior's water levels from falling the expected 2 inches that the Great Lake body usually sees every winter. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, at a time when water levels should begin their seasonal decline in November, they instead remained steady. The lake levels are about two inches above the historic average.
fox2detroit.com
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
fox2detroit.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Stellantis announces carbon net-zero emission goal by 2038
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stellantis made a big announcement Monday about working with DTE Energy for a cleaner future. The automaker is teaming up with DTE on its mission to achieve carbon net-zero emissions globally by 2038. "Every vehicle we're manufacturing in southeast Michigan is going to be...
fox2detroit.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
fox2detroit.com
Glamorous Moms Foundation collecting blankets for Detroit's homeless population during Project Warmth
FOX 2 - For more information, visit their website glamorousmoms.foundation. Giving Tree Campaign running now through - December 18th. Project Warmth Campaign: December 26 through January 26. Need: Gloves, Mittens, and Blankets. Drop Off Location: Taj Cottage. 38429 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police add pepper ball spray, dense foam bullets, new body cameras to non-lethal options
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has received a new shipment of non-lethal weapons and body cameras as it puts a strong emphasis on non-fatal tactics and techniques. Detroit Police announced it was receiving new non-lethal equipment that will be an additional tool for use in all situations...
fox2detroit.com
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
fox2detroit.com
Utica Tree Lighting
It's beginning to feel like Christmas with forecasts of light snow and chilly temperatures. Now one community is making it look like Christmas too with their annual tree lighting. In this Weather or Not, we take you to Utica for festivities and fireworks!
fox2detroit.com
Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce
(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce. Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville. Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce. Ingredients. ¼ cup of...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Symphony Orchestra investigating after incident involving racial slur
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is investigating an incident during one of the group's performances last week involving a racial slur. In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DSO said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night's concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur."
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
fox2detroit.com
Guilty plea entered by man who bought gun used to kill DPD Officer Loren Courts
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A guilty plea was entered by the man police say bought the gun used in the fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts on July 6. Sheldon Avery Thomas entered his guilty plea Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced March 29. Police say the gun was bought for, and then given to 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, fired at the responding officers and fatally struck Courts.
