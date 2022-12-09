ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State's easy victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. - EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50 on Saturday. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%
Comerica Park getting lighting upgrades for amplified experience

DETROIT (FOX 2) - While it's the Detroit Lions making waves in Motor City sports, the Tigers also have some news to unveil. Comerica Park, the home ballpark of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, are getting some major upgrades to its lighting system. The team plans to start the project Monday morning.
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
Lake Superior water levels 'substantially high' after surge in November rain

(FOX 2) - A surge in precipitation over the last month kept Lake Superior's water levels from falling the expected 2 inches that the Great Lake body usually sees every winter. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, at a time when water levels should begin their seasonal decline in November, they instead remained steady. The lake levels are about two inches above the historic average.
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
Stellantis announces carbon net-zero emission goal by 2038

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stellantis made a big announcement Monday about working with DTE Energy for a cleaner future. The automaker is teaming up with DTE on its mission to achieve carbon net-zero emissions globally by 2038. "Every vehicle we're manufacturing in southeast Michigan is going to be...
Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
Utica Tree Lighting

It's beginning to feel like Christmas with forecasts of light snow and chilly temperatures. Now one community is making it look like Christmas too with their annual tree lighting. In this Weather or Not, we take you to Utica for festivities and fireworks!
Detroit Symphony Orchestra investigating after incident involving racial slur

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is investigating an incident during one of the group's performances last week involving a racial slur. In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DSO said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night's concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur."
Guilty plea entered by man who bought gun used to kill DPD Officer Loren Courts

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A guilty plea was entered by the man police say bought the gun used in the fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts on July 6. Sheldon Avery Thomas entered his guilty plea Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced March 29. Police say the gun was bought for, and then given to 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, fired at the responding officers and fatally struck Courts.
