ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Journal

Four shot, three killed during bar fight in Portage Park

PORTAGE PARK, CHICAGO - An argument that started in a bar and lounge in the Portage Park neighborhood spilled out onto the street and someone opened fire, killing three and leaving a fourth in critical condition, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Church officials clear Pfleger of abuse claim

CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent Roman Catholic priest known for his activism has been reinstated as leader of his Chicago parish after being cleared by church officials of allegations that he sexually abused a minor decades ago. The Chicago Archdiocese released a letter Saturday saying that a review board...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy