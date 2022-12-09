ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Danny Bonaduce’s Wife Amy Shares Hilarious Partridge Pun Starring Husband

Growing up in the ‘70s, it was impossible to not know the name Danny Partridge, portrayed by Danny Bonaduce. The whole Partridge family serenaded their way into viewers’ hearts and it just so happens this is the season of singing – carols, that is. Bonaduce’s wife, Amy, tapped into the musical nature of the holiday season with a very witty pun.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Announces New Bed & Breakfast Event After First Pricey Trip Flopped

Undeterred! Sister Wives star Meri Brown announced she would be hosting a second retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, despite facing backlash for the high prices and low attendance for her first event. "Listen, I LOVE to entertain, so my Real Life Retreats is the perfect venue for this!" the television personality captioned a carousel of snaps shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 6.'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN CLAIMS SHE'S THRIVING AFTER DEFENDING HER CRUMBLING MARRIAGE WITH KODY"Having massive support for the food aspect is important, I don't want anyone going away hungry!" she continued. "So a HUGE...

Comments / 0

Community Policy