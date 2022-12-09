Read full article on original website
Update: Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Has Been Taken Off Life Support
As we reported to you earlier this morning former Texas Tech head football coach and current coach at Mississippi State was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson with an unknown medical condition. We now know that his condition has worsened and he has been taken off life support. According to...
Breaking News Legendary Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away
According to ESPN legendary coach, Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61. "Mike is a guy who's been in the limelight for 15 or 20 years, in the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC," Mumme said in a recent interview with ESPN. "So he's the guy who everybody has looked to. He's won football games at places you're not supposed to win."
Pres. Biden Announces That Houston Native Brittney Griner Is Free
" She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home." The release has been met with bittersweet comments as many America's have voiced their opinions on what freeing Brittney cost. Native Houston's Brittney Griner release was in all actuality a "prisoner swap," and for her freedom we released a convicted illegal arms dealer and former Russian Lieutenant Colonel, Viktor Bout, whose exploits spearheaded the movie, 'Lord of War.'
