Read full article on original website
Related
algonaradio.com
Premiere of “Silent Night in Algona” Brings Large Crowds
–Crowds filled the State 5 Theater in Algona over the weekend to see “Silent Night in Algona”, following its world premiere Friday night. Director Tony Hornus says the whole night was a huge success. Hornus says they really wanted to show how the prisoners inside Camp Algona during...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
algonaradio.com
KIMT
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
KAAL-TV
Driver taken to Mercy One after Saturday car crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle accident at Highway 65 and County Road B-20 Saturday evening. At about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 10, a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 54-year-old Darla Olsen of Osage proceeded through the intersection without seeing the 2018 Honda Civic driven by 73-year-old Donna Gilbertson of Manly.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
kicdam.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
kiow.com
Fort Dodge Baby Case Continues
More details have been released on the death of a Fort Dodge newborn as the search for the baby’s body continues. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Blaha told detectives that on November 16th she gave birth to her daughter in the bathroom of her apartment, the child was alive and crying. Blaha told detectives it was the child’s crying that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state, they then took her to a half-filled bathtub, where it is reported that together, they allegedly held her under the water until she died.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
algonaradio.com
More Bird Flu Cases Detected in NW Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed its third new case of avian influenza in northwest Iowa in the last two days. The latest case is in Ida County is in a commercial turkey flock with 90-thousand birds, and comes after new cases were reported in commercial turkey flocks in Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties on Sunday.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
Comments / 0