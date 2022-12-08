Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) where we have detected an approximate $177.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 42,100,000 to 42,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWO, in trading today Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) is down about 0.7%, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) is off about 0.7%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) is relatively unchanged. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWO, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel & Advanced Micro Devices
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : CNM, PLAB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.
NASDAQ
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.2%
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 3.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals...
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, BVH, IHG, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently. Weber (WEBR) was rallying past 22% after saying investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy all...
NASDAQ
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CBOE (CBOE)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
SUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $303.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 95,000,000 to 97,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
