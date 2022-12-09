Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
KIMT
County breakdown: Winter Weather Advisory for some, Wind Advisory for others
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning... .A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm System Set to Move Through the Area Starting Later Today ; Freezing Rain a Possibility
Icy conditions could very well be on the horizon in the Storm Lake area. National Weather Service in Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers says there is a potential for freezing rain and ice accumulations later this (Mon) evening through tomorrow (Tues) morning...(audio clip below :33 ) Along with potential ice...
KIMT
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
KIMT
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9 p.m. Sunday 12/11): A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely. A Winter...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
cbs2iowa.com
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
