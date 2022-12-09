ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed

(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
In These Times

The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is ​“staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
Agriculture Online

CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back

In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa

There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?

DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Sand says Iowa should have open primaries and ranked choice voting

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa State Auditor says that it’s time to give independent voters a voice in choosing candidates for the General Election. Radio Iowa reports that State Auditor Rob Sand supports open primaries. “I mean the bottom line is we have a system that disenfranchises a third...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa

The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy