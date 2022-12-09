Read full article on original website
errorsofenchantment.com
Legislature blessed with $3.6 billion in “new” money in upcoming session
According to the latest news reports New Mexico has a mind-blowing $3.6 billion budget surplus available to it when the Legislature convenes in January. This is, of course, derived largely from a production-driven boom in New Mexico’s oil and gas industry. Between now and January we and others will have plenty of time to discuss potential uses for the money. For now we’d like to simply help people grapple with the sheer size of this surplus.
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four state agencies revised upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget negotiations by lawmakers when the legislature convenes in January 2023. They estimate state government income of nearly $12 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024. That revenue would exceed current annual general fund spending obligations by $3.6 billion — or 43%. The forecast enhances the potential spending authority of newly reelected Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the Democratic-led Legislature.
newsfromthestates.com
85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
Social Security Payments Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents
money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
pinonpost.com
New Mexico county makes pro-life history
On Thursday, Lea County made pro-life history by becoming the first sanctuary county for the unborn in the United States, according to Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn movement. The County Commission unanimously (5-0) passed the...
ksjd.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
losalamosreporter.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ – What Else Can We Do?
The “tripledemic” in New Mexico continues. The week of November 26, influenza cases in New Mexico were at their highest rates in three years and climbing. The rates of RSV (respiratory synctial virus) that week were declining but were more than twice as high as any time in the last two years. Right now, New Mexico has the third highest rate of COVID of any state.
KRQE News 13
Study: What states are most vulnerable to identity theft?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, more and more Americans have been victims of identity theft. According to WalletHub, in 2022, the average data breach in the U.S. cost $9.44 million and took 277 days to identify and contain. New Mexico ranks No. 41 in their “States with the Most Identity Theft & Fraud” recent study.
New Mexico hospital sued over billing, overcharging issues
New Mexico State Attorney General Hector Balderas said evidence against the medical center has been piling up for years.
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
ksfr.org
Three major NM Hospitals see increase in respiratory illnesses
A surge of respiratory viruses that affect both adults and children alike have stretched New Mexico’s three biggest hospitals to their operational limits. Dubbed a “triple-demic”, the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu have led to The University of New Mexico (UNMH), Lovelace and Presbyterian hospitals facing maximum capacity, limited beds for patients and packed emergency waiting rooms.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 testing options
SANTA FE, N.M. (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday changes to the COVID-19 testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, it will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. This is leading the state to only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight
A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
KOAT 7
Former NM governor helped bring Brittney Griner home
SANTA FE, N.M. — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been in negotiations for months, trying to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home. "The role that I played is we went to Russia. We being me and my staff and a small staff," said Richardson. From 2002...
