asu.edu
2022 President’s Awards honor ASU employees
Sustainability, civic engagement projects awarded for local, global impact. Arizona State University President Michael Crow honored staff and faculty members during the 2022 President’s Awards ceremony, held Dec. 8 in the Ventana Ballroom of the Memorial Union on the Tempe campus. The annual event recognizes collaborative initiatives that have...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Arizona economy is forecast to outperform U.S.
Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a mountain of open jobs. Retail sales have slowed but remain surprisingly resilient. At the same time, income gains are more than offset by inflation while rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate declining home sales, prices, and permit activity.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
KGUN 9
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Patient Samples Show a 261 Percent Increase in Fentanyl Positivity Since 2019
A new study from the California-based Millennium Health (MH) showed that fentanyl positivity increased in Arizona by 261 percent between the first half of 2022 and 2019. “We have already seen too many Arizona families lose loved ones to drugs. Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with public health and safety authorities, health care providers, and community organizations to proactively address drug exposures and help prevent drug overdose deaths,” said Angela Huskey, PharmD, CPE, Chief Clinical Officer at MH.
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona
Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a second-floor room of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work began on the project around...
asu.edu
ASU President Crow to fall 2022 grads: Make your life matter
As thousands of Arizona State University graduates celebrated with balloons and fireworks at their degree ceremonies on Monday, they were urged to remain positive in the face of negativity and divisiveness. ASU President Michael Crow gave that message at the graduate commencement at Desert Financial Arena on Monday morning and...
KTAR.com
Arizona Department of Water Resources creates dashboard to present data to public
PHOENIX — As drought in the American southwest continues to put pressure on Arizona’s water resources, officials are trying to make water use data more easily accessible to the general public. The Arizona Department of Water Resources announced on Thursday the new Water Management Assistance Program dashboard. The...
KGUN 9
Arizona resumed executions in 2022, outgoing Brnovich seeks one more
PHEONIX — After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade. And Attorney General Mark Brnovich has set the wheels in motion for a fourth execution, which could come after he leaves office next month.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
asu.edu
Important life lessons learned at ASU
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Claire Cerniglia, a recipient of the New American University President’s Award, came to Arizona State University from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to pursue her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry with a minor in business. This week, she is graduating from the School of Molecular Sciences.
knau.org
Ohio man charged with threatening Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
An Ohio man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Cleveland.com reports Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance Monday in Cleveland. Officials say Russell left...
asu.edu
Coaching Sun Devil Football a dream for Kenny Dillingham and his family
Dodging cars, math lessons helped bring Dillingham home. Kenny Dillingham can’t remember if he was 23 or 24 years old. And, really, it doesn’t matter. He was a young man, a graduate assistant at Arizona State University just beginning his coaching career. His dreams, at that point, should have been measured.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
AZFamily
Arizona relative responds to story about recently-discovered World War II items
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Less than a week after Arizona’s Family told the story of Anna Kowalczyk and her daughter Julia Anna Bengston, Kowalczyk’s granddaughter Judith Morrison reached out to Arizona’s Family wanting to know more about the items found in the trunk of a 2005 Mercedes. “Where have they been all this time?” Morrison asked. “I saw that spread out on Mrs. Dysinger’s dining room table and I was shocked.”
kawc.org
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs to stop future work on storage container wall at southern border, including in Yuma County
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border. "It's not our land to put things on,'' Gov.-Elect Hobbs told Capitol Media Services. She said this isn't just a matter of the state...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 9-11
PHOENIX — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she left the Democratic Party on Friday and a suspect was arrested in connection to a shoe repair shop homicide in Mesa. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. Turbulence at the southern...
Nearly all of Arizona has 'high' COVID-19 spread, flu cases remain high
PHOENIX — Nearly every county in Arizona has "high" community levels of the coronavirus, meaning residents in these areas are encouraged to wear a mask inside public places. Mohave County is now the only area in Arizona to remain in the "medium" range of COVID-19 community levels. Two weeks...
