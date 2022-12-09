Read full article on original website
Wrapping up Texas A&M's 2022 soccer season with forward Ali Russell
Texas A&M soccer concluded its season about a month ago with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss. With the 2022 campaign in the rearview, senior forward Ali Russell joined for an exclusive interview to look back on the season that was in Aggieland.
In-Home Visit: Debron Gatling becomes third member of A&M's 2024 class
Once again, Jimbo Fisher has received a commitment from the Peach State as Debron Gatling has joined Texas A&M's 2024 class. Following his announcement, Jason Howell and Ryan Brauninger break down Gatling's game and discuss what his addition means for the Ags. To watch this video, you must be...
2023 Mansfield Lake Ridge DL Rylan Kennedy commits to Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continue to keep the recruiting momentum moving, and they return to DFW with their latest addition as Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge edge defender Rylan Kennedy announced his decision. Kennedy emerged as a top prospect as a senior. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he recorded 61...
Game Highlights: Texas A&M 72, Oregon State 54
Trailing by four at the break, Texas A&M rebounded in the second half to run away with an 18-point win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State at Reed Arena, 72-54. TexAgs presents a video recap of the hoops action between the Aggies and Beavers. To watch this video, you must be...
Buzz Williams views victory over Oregon State as a step in the right direction
Texas A&M men's basketball appears to be back on track after a 72-54 win over Oregon State. Following the win, Buzz Williams joined TexAgs Radio to break down the Aggie's successes over the Beavers and how they can continue this momentum heading into Memphis. Key notes from Buzz Williams interview.
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 72, Oregon State 54
1. Tale of two halves: The first half was very nonchalant and appeared as if the Aggies were walking through the motions on offense and defense. Oregon State controlled the tempo of the game with good ball movement and the ability to take good shots around the perimeter and in the paint. The Beavers were also able to control the scoreboard in the first period.
At A Glance: Aggies look to bounce back against Oregon State on Sunday
The Beavers this season, under coach Wayne Tinkle, are a middle-of-the-road PAC-12 team at best. They are an inconsistent team that can play well at times but haven’t been able to close out games. OSU has played four games within three points or less, including a loss to Duke by three, a loss to USC by one and a win over Washington by one.
2024 Milton (GA) receiver Debron Gatling commits to Texas A&M
Recruiting never stops, and while the 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing a close, the 2024 cycle is well underway. On Sunday, the Aggies welcomed their third commitment of the 2024 class as Milton (GA) standout receiver Debron Gatling announced his Texas A&M pledge. Texas A&M was the first to...
Texas A&M hoping home court success continues vs. Oregon State
A return to Reed Arena may mean a return to the win column for Texas A&M. The Aggies (5-3) have played their best basketball on their home court. Maybe it’s because of familiar surroundings. Maybe they’re just more comfortable. Maybe it’s because they’ve played lesser opponents at home.
Family treatment from A&M attracted 2024 commit Debron Gatling
2024 Milton (GA) wide receiver Debron Gatling gave his verbal pledge to Texas A&M on Sunday, and the family feeling in College Station played a big role in his commitment. After announcing his decision, Gatling spoke to TexAgs about becoming an Aggie and much more. To listen to this...
Second-half surge overwhelms Beavers as A&M remains perfect at Reed
No second look was needed to see why Texas A&M rolled to an impressive college basketball victory over Oregon State on Sunday evening. A dominant second-half performance and the denial of second chances paved the way for the Aggies’ 72-54 triumph at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-3) trailed 30-26...
