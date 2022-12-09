Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
siouxlandnews.com
Snow begins in Siouxland today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A major winter storm system will continue to spin over Siouxland through Friday. Scattered drizzle, freezing fog and snow will fall across Siouxland Wednesday, Dec. 14, as highs reach the low and mid-30s. Wednesday morning snow begins in South Dakota and falls in Nebraska before...
A days long storm is impacting Siouxland
Overnight ice accumulations in NW Iowa are causing slippery roads Tuesday morning, beginning in Early, Iowa and extending through Storm Lake and northward. Freezing rain was falling in Yankton where a few power outages were reported. More than 1000 people were without power in Storm Lake, Iowa but crews are...
South Dakota DOT to close 1-29 from Watertown, SD to North Dakota border
PIERRE, S.D. — Accumulating snow and strong winds continue to make South Dakota highways impassable with many posting No Travel Advised. At 7:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, I-29 will close (both northbound and southbound) from the city of Watertown, S.D. to the North Dakota border. The...
Thunderstorms for most of Siouxland, Ice Storm for parts of NW Iowa
SIOUX CITY, IA — A major winter storm will be spinning over Siouxland for 5 days starting tonight. The winter storm begins with a large amount of moisture surging from the south into Siouxland overnight. Those of us that are above freezing will see thunderstorms, and those of us...
Bird flu found in Ida County commercial turkey flock
IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming another case of bird flu in northwest Iowa. This latest case was found in a flock in Ida County in a commercial turkey flock. This is the first case confirmed in Ida County and the 14th in the...
Gov. Kim Reynolds asking Iowa Supreme Court to allow abortion ban to take effect
Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overrule a judge and allow the state to enact an abortion law that has been blocked by the courts since it was signed into law in 2018. According to Reynolds' lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom, they have also filed a...
