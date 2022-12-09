More Homeowners Choosing Renovation Over Moving

"Government-funded researchers have achieved a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California. On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced that a fusion reactor at the facility had achieved "scientific energy breakeven," which means more energy came out than went into the process.This is the first time in human history that nuclear fusion — which is the same process that powers the sun — has produced surplus energy, and some experts say the technology could pave the way for abundant clean energy and a replacement for fossil fuels. “This is a landmark achievement...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO