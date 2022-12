No. 7 Tennessee took down No. 13 Maryland 56-53 in a dog fight in Brooklyn on Sunday night. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a big win over a top-15 opponent. “People tell me all the time, man, if that team is shooting well, they can beat anybody,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s true about 150 teams in the country. Making shots, it all looks pretty. But can you win when it’s ugly? I thought that second half was certainly ugly for us, but we found a way to win the game.”

