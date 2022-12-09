Read full article on original website
Michael Petrov
4d ago
Watch a smash and grab robbery, see a mob store takeover, shoplift with impunity, spray some graffiti?
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon
Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
Did You Know? It’s Illegal to Leave the House if you Have a Common Cold in Washington
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist
It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal
Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
Would Santa be Burned as a Witch in Salem, Oregon?
Over the weekend, I gathered with my family to do a little holiday celebrating, as well as to enjoy my father’s Birthday (happy Birthday dad). My cousin’s child, named Tyler (my second cousin), asked me a question I have never pondered before. He asked, “Would Santa be burned as a witch in Salem, Oregon?” I, not quite sure what the appropriate age for this type of discussion would be, said, “I don’t know.” He looked at me and said, in the most deadpan, matter a fact type tone… “Yes! Yes he would.”
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!
For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
No Findings of Murder Hornets in Washington! Where Could They Have Gone?
The Northern Giant Hornet, most popularly known as the Murder Hornet, was one of the bigger fears that popped into the news big time in 2020. The first cases in the northwest happened in December 2019, but they didn't really hit people's radars until later. Maybe we were so distracted by the shutdowns, essential workers, toilet paper shortage, virus, etc. By the time we heard about giant hornets, most people's "give a rips" were just done.
Top 5 Things Washingtonians are tired of explaining
Living in Washington you're used to having to answer a lot of questions whenever you travel, or meet somebody on the internet from somewhere else. Everyone has so many questions about our home and some of them we're just sick and tired of. So we decided to put the top...
High Visibility State Enforcement Patrols Start December 14
Every year the holidays bring a lot of joy for families but for some this time of year is a reminder of those who are missing from celebration. According to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission as of the end of October 639 people in Washington died in traffic crashes. Those chairs will be empty on Christmas day.
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need
I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
The Top 5 Weirdest Ways you could Die in Washington
Death is something face every single day, however, the majority of us walk right past it and go on about living our lives. That doesn't mean we don't think about it, with each passing second something crazy could happen and that could be the end of our story. However that's...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
California Water Infrastructure and Fertilizer Recovery Possible in 2023
**California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson has called on state policymakers to build critical infrastructure to protect water resources and allow America’s most important agricultural sector to continue to thrive. Johansson told attendees at the California Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting in Monterey, “The management of scarcity is failing.” “It’s...
Can WA Drivers Still Get Speeding Fines During 2-Hr Snow Delays?
2 Hour Snow Delays: Can You Get Speeding Tickets in School Zones?. School Snow Delays: Can Washington Drivers Still Get Speeding Tickets in School Zones?. Nobody wants to get a speeding ticket in a school zone. The fines are doubled, just as they are when speeding in a road construction zone. Speeding infractions get reported to the Washington State Department of Licensing and go on your driving record. Yikes! Wintertime in Washington means many weather-related school delays and we wanted to know if we can still get fined for speeding in a school zone if there is a 2-hour snow delay.
10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON
You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
Net Farm Income Higher in 2022 and Senator Calls for AM Radio in EVs
**Farmers and ranchers from California met with members of Congress recently, as part of a California Farm Bureau advocacy delegation in Washington, D.C. The delegation urged lawmakers to approve increased federal investments in California’s aging water infrastructure to support agriculture, increase water reliability for cities and protect the environment during drought years.
16 Things Gen Xers in Washington Grew Up With That STILL EXIST
16 Things Gen Xers in Washington Grew Up With That STILL EXIST. What is Generation X? When are the Gen X years? If you type these questions into a search engine, you will see the years 1965 to 1980 pop up for Gen X. Earlier this week, I jokingly made...
