Nantucket, MA

a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Tyla

Heartbreaking Christmas ad being dubbed ’the best of the year’

The cost of living crisis means that Christmas won't quite be the same for millions of families this year. Now, a heartbreaking advert that brings home the stark reality of soaring costs has been winning widespread praise online. Created by Sam Teale Productions, an England-based video production service that helps...
The Associated Press

Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at...
FLORIDA STATE
housebeautiful.com

Alternative Christmas advert goes viral and leaves viewers in tears

An emotional Christmas advert by a small business has left viewers in tears, with many saying it's 'the best and most true' ad they've ever seen. Created by filmmakers in West Yorkshire, The GoKart depicts the 'true reality of Christmas' as it tells the story of a widowed father who is struggling with festive pressures amid the cost of living crisis.
brytfmonline.com

Musk gave his Twitter cleaners a Christmas gift: a gun

Cleaners at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, claim they were fired without compensation and say they are discriminated against because they are union members. Elon Musk was not yet an official owner of Twitter, and his intentions to restructure it were already known, both in terms of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Recycled Crafts

Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament

Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
BBC

Devon crocheted Christmas tree inspires African town

A Devon village that crocheted a giant Christmas tree has inspired a community 7,000 miles away to create their own. The Appledore Christmas tree in Devon went viral on social media in 2021, prompting a craft group in White River, South Africa, to get in touch. The Appledore crocheters sent...

