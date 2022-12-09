ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Late 'Fame' Star Irene Cara Was A 'Recluse' Who 'Didn't Talk To Anyone' Before Her Mysterious Death At 63

Neighbors of Irene Cara, who mysteriously passed away last month at the age of 63, recently revealed the late singer and actress lived like a “recluse” in the days leading up to her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although Cara’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, her passing was announced on November 25 after she was found deceased in her Largo, Florida home.Now, neighbors who lived nearby to the Fame and Sparkles actress have spoken out to claim Cara “didn’t talk to anyone” in the weeks and months leading up to her sudden passing.“She was a recluse. She didn’t...
LARGO, FL
RadarOnline

'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
The Independent

Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute

Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear Wedding Singer 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed

"That's my reaction on film, for the first time," Drew Barrymore said on her talk show about the end scene of The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore's surprised reaction upon hearing Adam Sandler's "Grow Old with You" in 1998's The Wedding Singer wasn't all acting! On Tuesday's episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore, 47, reminisced with Sandler, 56, about the rom-com that would go on to inspire a Broadway musical — not to mention become only the first film the two starred in together, followed by 50 First Dates...
Closer Weekly

John Travolta Mourns Late ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley in Instagram Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
tvinsider.com

A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’

In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Celine Dion’s Net Worth Is Massive Thanks to Her Music Career

Few voices are as recognizable worldwide as Celine Dion’s. The vocal star has been impressing audiences since she was just five years old. Unfortunately, she has been forced to postpone and even cancel some dates of her long-awaited Courage World Tour due to health issues. Here’s a look back on the singer’s long career and net worth.
BuzzFeed

20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy