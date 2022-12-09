ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Employees of Kentucky candle factory destroyed by deadly tornado file new lawsuit

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZDxW_0jdX3OHo00

NEW YORK — The owner of a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed in a deadly tornado last year is facing another lawsuit from workers alleging they were threatened with termination if they left before the disaster struck.

Nine people were killed when a late-season tornado hit the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Graves County, several employees who were working that night allege the company "refused" to let them leave "even though it had at least three hours of notice of the danger this tornado posed to its place of business and to its employees."

The plaintiffs include the family members of three workers who died in the disaster.

Several of the workers have also joined a class-action lawsuit against the company that has not yet been resolved.

In the latest lawsuit, the workers allege that Mayfield Consumer Products "repeatedly threatened to terminate" any employee who left due to the expected tornado, did not train the employees in emergency safety protocols and that there was only one hallway and two restrooms for its 110 employees to shelter in during the tornado.

The lawsuit further alleges that the company "defamed the character" of employees who gave interviews to news organizations about their experience.

The lawsuit accuses the company of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and is seeking unspecified damages.

Mayfield Consumer Products' legal counsel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

A group of workers represented by Elijah Johnson, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, also alleged in a filing with the National Labor Relations Board last month that the company retaliated against them for participating in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation earlier this year by refusing to pay their medical bills, the plaintiffs' attorneys said.

The OSHA probe led to $40,000 in fines for seven violations, the attorneys said.

MORE: Kentucky factory survivor trapped 4 hours under rubble retells ABC News' David Muir his harrowing rescue, thanks first responders

In a statement to WKMS-TV following the filing, Mayfield Consumer Products' legal counsel denied Johnson's allegations and noted that Johnson was told not to leave because a shelter-in-place policy was in effect.

"This confirms that MCP complied with federal and state law, which requires employers to ensure that employees shelter in place during hazardous weather events," the statement said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Work begins on Sikeston intersection

Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System

Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry Co. Inmate Charged After Overdoses In Jail

Paris, Tenn.–A female inmate at the Henry County Jail has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail after several other female inmates suffered overdoses. Sheriff Josh Frey said Corrections Officers discovered female inmates exhibiting symptoms of a drug overdose around 10 p.m. Saturday. “The officers acted quickly, administering NARCAN to two inmates to revive them. Deputies and Paris Police Department Officers responded to assist,” he said.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MARION, KY
radionwtn.com

Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights

Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees

Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
MARTIN, TN
wdrb.com

Mayfield community remembers, honors those lost a year ago from deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a long-track tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was the small city of Mayfield. The candle factory is just one place where the devastation was heartbreaking. The tornado slammed into the factory with more than 100 people still inside.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy