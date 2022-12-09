ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Syosset teacher receives excellence award

The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
SYOSSET, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sccclighthousenews.org

Book Bans at an All-Time High

Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

NYC health officials issue health advisory for tridemic

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Covid, RSV, and the flu has been circulating around New York City, prompting city health officials to issue a health advisory for the tridemic. The tridemic has caused a medicine shortage nationwide, likely due to the surging demand for ibuprofen and acetaminophen for kids. Parents of small children have had difficulty […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

