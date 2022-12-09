Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Sun Returns Tuesday! Watching for Rain Mid Week…
7PM Monday- Happy Monday! It was a cloudy day with gradual clearing happening now. Drier air is moving in, and the clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop. Expect temperatures anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. The warmer temperatures will be south of Augusta. It will be a cool Tuesday overall, only making it into the mid 50s. Clouds will return in the evening ahead of a strong system to our west.
JENNIE: Christmas crafts with Signature Mike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Designer Michael Siewert has some creative ideas to put the finishing touches on your Christmas celebration!. Check out his adorable take on the bottle brush tree candle, in the video above!
Golden Apple: Kris Norris
GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) Meet the men and women who will keep our cars and trucks up and running in the near future. They are students in the automotive class at Grovetown High School. Kris Norris has been the teacher since the school opened. “We like to teach them the core...
JENNIE: Stringing in the Holidays
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Parades and tree lightings are just some of the traditions that make the holidays exciting… along with beautiful light displays, decorations, parties and of course, wonderful concerts!. This Friday, the 5th Annual “Stringing in the Holidays” is coming up at Hardin Auditorium in Evans....
Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired food | Morning in America
As shoppers look for more ways to save money, one grocery store is offering customers an interesting trade-off --- cheaper prices in exchange for nearly expired grocery items. For many shoppers, it's considered an even deal. #Inflation #MoneySaving #Groceries. Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired …. As shoppers...
Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money | Rush Hour
Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. Discount grocery store owner, Ron Rojas, joined NewsNation's "Rush Hour" to discuss food expiration dates. #food #expired #grocerystore #inflation. Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to …. Grocery shoppers...
JENNIE: B-Mighty Christmas toy drive for special needs children
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Shaun Harris and Martin Taylor join Jennie to talk about a unique toy drive for special needs children. You have until December 19th to donate toys!. The 2nd Annual B-Mightyt Christmas event is coming up a week from now, on Tuesday, Dec. 20th at the Burke County Library in Waynesboro.
Electric vehicle maker, SC officials collaborate to install charging stations at state parks
Near Picnic Area #3 and #4 at Dreher Island State Park is a new amenity available for visitors. Electric vehicle maker, SC officials collaborate …. Near Picnic Area #3 and #4 at Dreher Island State Park is a new amenity available for visitors. Columbia County board members give update on...
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future
Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future. Augusta University Animation program is growing and …. Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future. Brothers walking in each state to raise awareness …. Brothers walking in each state to raise...
Family searches for American student missing in France | Morning in America
The family of Ken DeLand is searching for information on the college student who was last heard from on Dec. 3. #France #missing. Family searches for American student missing in France …. The family of Ken DeLand is searching for information on the college student who was last heard from...
Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother
Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Columbia County board members give update on Junior …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. More speed humps heading to an Augusta street. Augusta commissioners approve six new...
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Therapy dog organization created following Sandy Hook tragedy
A family of furry paws and their handlers formed following the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Therapy dog organization …. A family of furry paws and their handlers formed following the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. Columbia County board members give update on Junior …
Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/woman-accused-of-defrauding-assisted-living-patient-out-of-nearly-310000/. Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient …. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of...
