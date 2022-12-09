ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

Sun Returns Tuesday! Watching for Rain Mid Week…

7PM Monday- Happy Monday! It was a cloudy day with gradual clearing happening now. Drier air is moving in, and the clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop. Expect temperatures anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. The warmer temperatures will be south of Augusta. It will be a cool Tuesday overall, only making it into the mid 50s. Clouds will return in the evening ahead of a strong system to our west.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: Christmas crafts with Signature Mike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Designer Michael Siewert has some creative ideas to put the finishing touches on your Christmas celebration!. Check out his adorable take on the bottle brush tree candle, in the video above!
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Golden Apple: Kris Norris

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) Meet the men and women who will keep our cars and trucks up and running in the near future. They are students in the automotive class at Grovetown High School. Kris Norris has been the teacher since the school opened. “We like to teach them the core...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: Stringing in the Holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Parades and tree lightings are just some of the traditions that make the holidays exciting… along with beautiful light displays, decorations, parties and of course, wonderful concerts!. This Friday, the 5th Annual “Stringing in the Holidays” is coming up at Hardin Auditorium in Evans....
EVANS, GA
WJBF.com

Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired food | Morning in America

As shoppers look for more ways to save money, one grocery store is offering customers an interesting trade-off --- cheaper prices in exchange for nearly expired grocery items. For many shoppers, it's considered an even deal. #Inflation #MoneySaving #Groceries. Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired …. As shoppers...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money | Rush Hour

Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. Discount grocery store owner, Ron Rojas, joined NewsNation's "Rush Hour" to discuss food expiration dates. #food #expired #grocerystore #inflation. Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to …. Grocery shoppers...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: B-Mighty Christmas toy drive for special needs children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Shaun Harris and Martin Taylor join Jennie to talk about a unique toy drive for special needs children. You have until December 19th to donate toys!. The 2nd Annual B-Mightyt Christmas event is coming up a week from now, on Tuesday, Dec. 20th at the Burke County Library in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Columbia County board members give update on Junior …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. More speed humps heading to an Augusta street. Augusta commissioners approve six new...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/woman-accused-of-defrauding-assisted-living-patient-out-of-nearly-310000/. Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient …. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

