7PM Monday- Happy Monday! It was a cloudy day with gradual clearing happening now. Drier air is moving in, and the clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop. Expect temperatures anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. The warmer temperatures will be south of Augusta. It will be a cool Tuesday overall, only making it into the mid 50s. Clouds will return in the evening ahead of a strong system to our west.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO