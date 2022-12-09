Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Orangeburg man accused of killing woman awaiting extradition from Virginia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County woman and then leaving the state with their disabled child, Aspen, was in court Tuesday morning. He was arrested Friday in Virginia and the little girl was found safe. Tuesday morning was Antar Jeter's second court...
wpde.com
DNA database hit leads to arrest of Ladson man for 2014 home invasion in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Ladson man was denied bond on Tuesday after his arrest on several charges in connection to a previously unsolved home invasion case from 2014. Detectives arrested Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, Tuesday on eight outstanding warrants. He is charged with Burglary, Criminal Sexual Conduct...
wpde.com
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
wpde.com
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
wpde.com
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
Comments / 0