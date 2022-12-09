ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy